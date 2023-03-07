The Zeta Marketing Platform Unveils New Capabilities That Empower Marketers to Drive More Predictable Outcomes

The latest Launch Box delivers new innovations including AI-enabled omnichannel forecasting across both paid and owned channels, enhanced audience scoring, and no-code data mapping

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today introduced new Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) innovations that provide enterprise companies with powerful AI-enabled capabilities that deliver more predictable results from marketing investments.

As current market conditions remain challenging, it is critical that brands invest in marketing technology that can drive more efficiency and lower the total cost of ownership, while still creating humanized consumer experiences that break through the noise and generate return on investment. As CMOs are being asked to do more with less, they can benefit from AI-powered technology that enables more sophisticated marketing to reduce waste, increase relevance, and drive incremental growth in sales.

“Predictability of return on marketing investment is at a premium during times of uncertainty. The investments we have made in identity and artificial intelligence are paying off in the release of innovative tools like the ones in our latest Launch Box,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta.

Zeta’s first 2023 installment of the Launch Box, a product innovation overview, introduces several new features that leverage Zeta’s proprietary Data Cloud and advanced AI technology to enable marketers to be more knowledgeable about their customers and deliver better results. With these new capabilities, marketers can more precisely predict the results of an individual or series of campaigns across all paid and owned channels, understand recommendations to target audiences based on intent, and engage millions of high-value customers and prospects.

Christian Monberg, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product at Zeta, stated, “We continue to build innovative solutions with the vision to make sophisticated marketing simple. The ZMP is designed to solve marketers’ toughest challenges and create more efficiencies so they can have confidence in the success of their campaigns as the economy and marketing ecosystem evolve.”

The new Zeta Marketing Platform innovations include:

True Omnichannel Forecasting

The Omnichannel Forecasting tool spans paid and owned channels for a true omnichannel calendar and campaign forecast to drive higher conversions and return on investment.

Omnichannel forecasting is powered by AI, leveraging Zeta’s deep customer intelligence and audience behavior to precisely forecast the outcome of an individual or series of campaigns.

The advanced campaign calendar enables marketers to visualize multichannel campaigns across weeks, months, even years based on forecasted metrics.

Enhanced Propensity Scoring

Propensity scores are now more actionable than ever, enabling marketers to build an audience in real time based on enhanced scores within the Audience Builder interface, without the need for IT or analytics support.

Enhanced propensity scoring combines Zeta Data with AI to engage millions of customers and prospects, and recommendations to target in real time based on propensity and intent.

Scores are derived from real-time Zeta Data signals, ensuring the audiences you target are the most receptive to your offer.

No-code Data Warehouse Mapping

Zeta enables platform users to add their own connections to data warehouses, such as Snowflake, with minimal technical preconfiguring.

The no-code interface, derived from AI, makes it easier to utilize a data warehouse, create, and target audience segments with individualized campaigns.

Dynamic Personalized Dashboard

Personalizes each marketer’s user interface with the metrics they value most.

Adds custom widgets to customize a dashboard view and embed metrics from paid and owned channels including email, targeted media, CTV, and more.

Pins reports to their Dashboards using AI, including all Opportunity Explorer reports.

More details about the Zeta Launch Box can be found here.

