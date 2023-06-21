The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2023-24 Global Board And Regional Committees Strengthening Leadership And Collaboration Of Independent PR Agencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#worldcompr—The Worldcom Public Relations Group, (Worldcom) the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2023-24 group board and regional committees during its annual global meeting in Montreal. Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, USA, will serve as the Group Chair. Serge Beckers, Managing Partner, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, serves as Vice Chair and continues serving as EMEA Chair. Jessica Phelan, President, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA, USA, will serve as chair of the North American Committee; Angélica Consiglio, CEO, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil, will serve as chair of the LATAM committee.

“The strength of independent agencies is found in the entrepreneurial spirit of their leaders,” said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. “The success of Worldcom is rooted in its volunteer leadership and through the membership’s unwavering commitment to each other. Our #OneWorldcom and #WorldcomStrong mentality helps elevate each agency individually and collectively make Worldcom the dynamic, impactful public relations organization it is today.”

“I am honored to serve as Worldcom’s Group Chair,” said Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group. “I appreciate the exceptional leadership from our past group chair Todor Ianev and all the group boards and chairs that came before me. I’m excited to further strengthen our formidable partnership that is #WorldcomStrong.”

“As we navigate an ever-evolving world, Worldcom provides clients and partners much-needed agility for any communication opportunity or challenge and is well positioned to embrace emerging opportunities and foster a collaborative learning environment,” Pollack continued. “As the only global partnership that is 100% quality controlled, I know firsthand that #WorldcomWorks locally and on a global stage. As a board, we will ensure that, as a partnership, we consistently deliver exceptional service and results as we strengthen Worldcom’s brand and reputation, solidifying our position as the leading global partnership of independent PR firms. Worldcom is the global gold standard for global PR and marketing communications.”

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

The 2023 full board and committee lists:

Worldcom Public Relations Group’s Boards & Committees

2023-2024 Group Board Chair Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA Vice Chair Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Past Chair Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev Sofia, Bulgaria North American Region Chair Jessica Phelan, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA EMEA Region Chair Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Treasurer Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH Marketing Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK Business Development Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK Membership/Recruitment Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia North America At Large Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ Asia Pacific At Large Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand LATAM At Large Angelica Consiglio, Planin, Sao Paulo, Brazil LATAM At Large Diego Arvizu, Arvizu, Mexico City, Mexico North America At Large Cory Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, GA

2023-2024 North American Committee Chair Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA Past Chair Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC USA Recruitment John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, WA USA Recruitment Josslynne Welch, Litzky PR, Hoboken, New Jersey Professional Development Elizabeth Marshall Black, KGB Texas, San Antonio, Texas Professional Development Ryan Cohn, Sachs Communications, Tallahassee, Florida Partnerships Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA Peer Review (management standards assessment) Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL

2023-2024 EMEA Committee Chair Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Past Chair Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria Treasurer Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium Business Development Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK Peer Review Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France New Membership Bjorn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden New Membership Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa Young Consultants Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary Marketing Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, Spain Professional Development/Meetings Seyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey

2023-2024 LATAM Committee Chair Angélica Consiglio, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil Vice Chair Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico Business Development Luis Sanchez, Relaciones Públicas Estrategia, Tegucigalpa, Honduras Training Mercedes Cordova, MC Comunicaciones, Quito, Ecuador Innovation & Technology Gabriela Lazo Moya, LRM Comunicaciones, Santiago, Chile Meetings Marlen Fernandez, Agencia Interamericana de Comunicación, La Uruca, Costa Rica Treasurer Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia Professional Development Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico Recruitment Luciana Bugni, Brand Partners, Buenos Aries, Argentina Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru Marketing Antonio Duarte, CFO, Duarte Pino Mayra Hernandez, Bitner Group, Miami, US

2023-2024 Asia Pacific Committee Group Board & Global Recruitment Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia Group Board & Recruitment Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand Membership Mike Liew, IN.FOM, Singapore

