The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2023-24 Global Board And Regional Committees Strengthening Leadership And Collaboration Of Independent PR Agencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#worldcompr—The Worldcom Public Relations Group, (Worldcom) the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2023-24 group board and regional committees during its annual global meeting in Montreal. Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, USA, will serve as the Group Chair. Serge Beckers, Managing Partner, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, serves as Vice Chair and continues serving as EMEA Chair. Jessica Phelan, President, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA, USA, will serve as chair of the North American Committee; Angélica Consiglio, CEO, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil, will serve as chair of the LATAM committee.
“The strength of independent agencies is found in the entrepreneurial spirit of their leaders,” said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. “The success of Worldcom is rooted in its volunteer leadership and through the membership’s unwavering commitment to each other. Our #OneWorldcom and #WorldcomStrong mentality helps elevate each agency individually and collectively make Worldcom the dynamic, impactful public relations organization it is today.”
“I am honored to serve as Worldcom’s Group Chair,” said Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group. “I appreciate the exceptional leadership from our past group chair Todor Ianev and all the group boards and chairs that came before me. I’m excited to further strengthen our formidable partnership that is #WorldcomStrong.”
“As we navigate an ever-evolving world, Worldcom provides clients and partners much-needed agility for any communication opportunity or challenge and is well positioned to embrace emerging opportunities and foster a collaborative learning environment,” Pollack continued. “As the only global partnership that is 100% quality controlled, I know firsthand that #WorldcomWorks locally and on a global stage. As a board, we will ensure that, as a partnership, we consistently deliver exceptional service and results as we strengthen Worldcom’s brand and reputation, solidifying our position as the leading global partnership of independent PR firms. Worldcom is the global gold standard for global PR and marketing communications.”
About The Worldcom Public Relations Group
The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.
The 2023 full board and committee lists:
Worldcom Public Relations Group’s Boards & Committees
2023-2024 Group Board
Chair
Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA
Vice Chair
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Past Chair
Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev Sofia, Bulgaria
North American Region Chair
Jessica Phelan, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA
EMEA Region Chair
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Treasurer
Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH
Marketing
Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Membership/Recruitment
Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia
North America At Large
Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ
Asia Pacific At Large
Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
LATAM At Large
Angelica Consiglio, Planin, Sao Paulo, Brazil
LATAM At Large
Diego Arvizu, Arvizu, Mexico City, Mexico
North America At Large
Cory Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, GA
2023-2024 North American Committee
Chair
Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA
Past Chair
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
USA Recruitment
John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, WA
USA Recruitment
Josslynne Welch, Litzky PR, Hoboken, New Jersey
Professional Development
Elizabeth Marshall Black, KGB Texas, San Antonio, Texas
Professional Development
Ryan Cohn, Sachs Communications, Tallahassee, Florida
Partnerships
Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA
Peer Review (management standards assessment)
Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL
2023-2024 EMEA Committee
Chair
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Past Chair
Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
Treasurer
Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Peer Review
Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
New Membership
Bjorn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden
New Membership
Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa
Young Consultants
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
Marketing
Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, Spain
Professional Development/Meetings
Seyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey
2023-2024 LATAM Committee
Chair
Angélica Consiglio, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil
Vice Chair
Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico
Business Development
Luis Sanchez, Relaciones Públicas Estrategia, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Training
Mercedes Cordova, MC Comunicaciones, Quito, Ecuador
Innovation & Technology
Gabriela Lazo Moya, LRM Comunicaciones, Santiago, Chile
Meetings
Marlen Fernandez, Agencia Interamericana de Comunicación, La Uruca, Costa Rica
Treasurer
Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia
Professional Development
Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico
Recruitment
Luciana Bugni, Brand Partners, Buenos Aries, Argentina
Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru
Marketing
Antonio Duarte, CFO, Duarte Pino
Mayra Hernandez, Bitner Group, Miami, US
2023-2024 Asia Pacific Committee
Group Board & Global Recruitment
Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia
Group Board & Recruitment
Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
Membership
|
Mike Liew, IN.FOM, Singapore
Contacts
Media:
Todd Lynch
(904) 233-0123
marketing@worldcomgroup.com