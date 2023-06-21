The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2023-24 Global Board And Regional Committees Strengthening Leadership And Collaboration Of Independent PR Agencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#worldcomprThe Worldcom Public Relations Group, (Worldcom) the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2023-24 group board and regional committees during its annual global meeting in Montreal. Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, USA, will serve as the Group Chair. Serge Beckers, Managing Partner, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, serves as Vice Chair and continues serving as EMEA Chair. Jessica Phelan, President, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA, USA, will serve as chair of the North American Committee; Angélica Consiglio, CEO, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil, will serve as chair of the LATAM committee.

“The strength of independent agencies is found in the entrepreneurial spirit of their leaders,” said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. “The success of Worldcom is rooted in its volunteer leadership and through the membership’s unwavering commitment to each other. Our #OneWorldcom and #WorldcomStrong mentality helps elevate each agency individually and collectively make Worldcom the dynamic, impactful public relations organization it is today.”

“I am honored to serve as Worldcom’s Group Chair,” said Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group. “I appreciate the exceptional leadership from our past group chair Todor Ianev and all the group boards and chairs that came before me. I’m excited to further strengthen our formidable partnership that is #WorldcomStrong.”

“As we navigate an ever-evolving world, Worldcom provides clients and partners much-needed agility for any communication opportunity or challenge and is well positioned to embrace emerging opportunities and foster a collaborative learning environment,” Pollack continued. “As the only global partnership that is 100% quality controlled, I know firsthand that #WorldcomWorks locally and on a global stage. As a board, we will ensure that, as a partnership, we consistently deliver exceptional service and results as we strengthen Worldcom’s brand and reputation, solidifying our position as the leading global partnership of independent PR firms. Worldcom is the global gold standard for global PR and marketing communications.”

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

Connect with The Worldcom PR Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The 2023 full board and committee lists:

Worldcom Public Relations Group’s Boards & Committees

2023-2024 Group Board

 

Chair

Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA

Vice Chair

Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Past Chair

Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev Sofia, Bulgaria

North American Region Chair

Jessica Phelan, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA

EMEA Region Chair

Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Treasurer

Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH

Marketing

Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK

Business Development

Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK

Membership/Recruitment

Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia

North America At Large

Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Asia Pacific At Large

Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand

LATAM At Large

Angelica Consiglio, Planin, Sao Paulo, Brazil

LATAM At Large

Diego Arvizu, Arvizu, Mexico City, Mexico

North America At Large

Cory Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, GA

2023-2024 North American Committee

 

Chair

Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA

Past Chair

Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC

USA Recruitment

John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, WA

USA Recruitment

Josslynne Welch, Litzky PR, Hoboken, New Jersey

Professional Development

Elizabeth Marshall Black, KGB Texas, San Antonio, Texas

Professional Development

Ryan Cohn, Sachs Communications, Tallahassee, Florida

Partnerships

Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA

Peer Review (management standards assessment)

Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL

2023-2024 EMEA Committee

 

Chair

Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Past Chair

Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria

Treasurer

Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium

Business Development

Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK

Peer Review

Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France

New Membership

Bjorn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden

New Membership

Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa

Young Consultants

Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary

Marketing

Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, Spain

Professional Development/Meetings

Seyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey

2023-2024 LATAM Committee

 

Chair

Angélica Consiglio, Planin Comunicação, São Paulo, Brazil

Vice Chair

Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico

Business Development

Luis Sanchez, Relaciones Públicas Estrategia, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Training

Mercedes Cordova, MC Comunicaciones, Quito, Ecuador

Innovation & Technology

Gabriela Lazo Moya, LRM Comunicaciones, Santiago, Chile

Meetings

Marlen Fernandez, Agencia Interamericana de Comunicación, La Uruca, Costa Rica

Treasurer

Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia

Professional Development

Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Communications, Mexico City, Mexico

Recruitment

Luciana Bugni, Brand Partners, Buenos Aries, Argentina

Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru

Marketing

Antonio Duarte, CFO, Duarte Pino

Mayra Hernandez, Bitner Group, Miami, US

2023-2024 Asia Pacific Committee

 

Group Board & Global Recruitment

Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia

Group Board & Recruitment

Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand

Membership

Mike Liew, IN.FOM, Singapore

 

Contacts

Media:
Todd Lynch

(904) 233-0123

marketing@worldcomgroup.com

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now