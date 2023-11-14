The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recognize Herbalife’s Lifestyle Intervention Program as a Certified Diabetes Prevention Program

Herbalife Encourages Consumers to Take Action in November to Prevent Diabetes

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In support of November being Diabetes Prevention Month, Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, announced today that its Lifestyle Intervention Program is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States as complying with their standards for a CDC Certified Diabetes Prevention Program.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and according to the CDC and Prevention, about 38 million Americans live with diabetes and 97 million with prediabetes, a health condition that can lead to type 2 diabetes. A CDC-recognized lifestyle change program is an evidence-based solution that can reduce a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58% and 71% in individuals aged 65 and older.

“ We are excited that we will be offering a CDC recognized lifestyle change program, a curriculum-based approach that focuses on behavior change to help improve weight loss, and is backed by scientific evidence,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Herbalife’s Chief Health and Nutrition Officer. “ Herbalife is the first direct selling company to be a provider of this CDC-recognized program.”

Studies published in peer reviewed journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, found that a behavior change program demonstrated success better than certain medications in reducing incidence of Type 2 Diabetes and has now become the basis of the CDC Program, and is followed internationally.

Upon obtaining certification by the CDC, Herbalife launched a one-year program with its wellness staff experts with the goal of them becoming CDC recognized “Master Trainers.” It is the company’s intent to earn full plus CDC recognition, and the ability to train and certify its Distributor coaches as CDC recognized lifestyle coaches.

About Herbalife

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Contacts

Gary Kishner



Senior Director, Communications



[email protected]

213.745.0456