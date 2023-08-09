The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Q2 marked another quarter of outstanding execution and share gains for The Trade Desk, delivering $464 million of revenue and 23% growth. With advances in areas such as CTV, retail and identity, we are helping the world’s largest brands buy media on the open internet with more precision and transparency than ever,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “With the launch of Kokai, we are surfacing that value more intuitively and putting data next to every decision. We are helping our clients put their first-party data to work, we’re making it easier for partners to integrate with us, and we’re helping clients get the full value of AI as a co-pilot across many aspects of the campaign process. As a result of these innovations, I’m confident we will continue to gain share, especially in key growth markets such as CTV.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Results Revenue $ 464 $ 377 $ 847 $ 692 Increase in revenue year over year 23 % 35 % 22 % 39 % Net income (loss) $ 33 $ (19 ) $ 42 $ (34 ) GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) Non-GAAP Results Adjusted EBITDA $ 180 $ 139 $ 288 $ 260 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 37 % 34 % 38 % Non-GAAP net income $ 139 $ 99 $ 254 $ 203 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ 0.51 $ 0.41

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Strong Customer Retention: Customer retention remained over 95% during the second quarter, as it has for the past nine consecutive years.

Continued Collaboration and Support for Unified ID 2.0: The Trade Desk is building support for Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an industry-wide approach to identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront. UID2 is an upgrade and alternative to third-party cookies. Recent partnerships and pledges of integration and support include: Warner Bros. Discovery announced integration with UID2 across its premium entertainment, sports, news and lifestyle brands with its digital platforms, including Max and Discovery+. Walmart Connect announced it is testing the integration of UID2 to inform decisioning across the open internet within the Walmart DSP. EUID, the European counterpart to UID2 specifically developed for the European market, is gaining support across Europe from brands, publishers, and retailers. Initial industry engagement includes Bacardi, Kimberly-Clark, Aller Media, Future, OneFootball, Prisma Media, Tesco, and others. On stage at Forward ’23: Always On, NBCUniversal announced it is implementing UID2 on Peacock across all devices and consumer touchpoints, including on CTV, the web, apps and devices.

OpenPath: OpenPath gives our clients a simplified, direct connection to participating premium publishers across the open internet. By supporting an objective, transparent supply path, OpenPath helps to maximize value for everyone involved. OpenPath is already live with dozens of publishers representing over 11,000 destinations across connected TV, mobile, display and audio.

Industry Recognition (2023): Top Women in Media and AdTech Award Winners: Samantha Jacobson – Change-Maker, Catherine Patterson – Tech Trailblazer, Jaime Nash – Programmatic Storyteller Fortune – Best Workplaces for Millennials National Intern Day – Top 100 Internship Programs of 2023 Digiday Video and TV Awards – Best TV/Streaming Ad Sales Product of the Year Business Insider Rising Stars of AdTech – Ellen Mulryan, Sr. Dir. of Retail Data Partnerships Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix for Ad Tech – Technology Leader Stevie Awards for Customer Service Success – Bronze, Technology Industries



Share Repurchases: We repurchased $44 million of our Class A common stock in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, we had $364 million available and authorized for repurchases.

Financial Guidance:

Third Quarter 2023 outlook summary:

Revenue at least $485 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $185 million

We have not provided an outlook for GAAP Net Income or reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to Net Income, the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, because Net Income outlook is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Included within this press release are the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS that supplement the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations of The Trade Desk, Inc. (the Company) prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense (income), net; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes charges and the related income tax effects for stock-based compensation. Tax rates on the tax-deductible portions of the stock-based compensation expense approximating 25% to 30% have been used in the computation of non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash-generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for or superior to corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: August 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).

August 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website. Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0011. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “192228” after dialing in.

To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0011. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “192228” after dialing in. Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 48706). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 48706). The audio replay will be available via telephone until August 16, 2023.

The Trade Desk, Inc. uses its Investor Relations website (http://investors.thetradedesk.com/), its Twitter feed (@TheTradeDesk), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-trade-desk/), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheTradeDesk/), Jeff Green’s Twitter feed (@jefftgreen) and LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jefftgreen/) as a means of disclosing information about the company and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information that is posted through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels in addition to The Trade Desk’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that (a) are not historical facts, (b) predict or forecast future events or results, or (c) embody assumptions that may prove to have been inaccurate, including statements relating to the industry and market trends, and the Company’s financial targets, such as revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. When words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will”, “outlook” or similar expressions are used, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot give readers any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the Company’s relatively limited operating history, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company’s business and prospects, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than the Company’s expectations, the demands and expectations of clients and the ability to attract and retain clients. The actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings on Forms 10-Q or 8-K, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 464,254 $ 376,962 $ 847,057 $ 692,285 Operating expenses (1): Platform operations 86,654 67,490 171,521 131,380 Sales and marketing 111,489 89,420 208,711 160,108 Technology and development 98,308 83,483 192,018 155,482 General and administrative 126,130 134,826 256,442 260,625 Total operating expenses 422,581 375,219 828,692 707,595 Income (loss) from operations 41,673 1,743 18,365 (15,310 ) Total other income, net (18,254 ) (339 ) (31,954 ) (58 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 59,927 2,082 50,319 (15,252 ) Provision for income taxes 26,988 21,155 8,054 18,419 Net income (loss) $ 32,939 $ (19,073 ) $ 42,265 $ (33,671 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 488,431 486,310 489,068 485,256 Diluted 499,349 486,310 499,570 485,256 ___________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Platform operations $ 4,967 $ 4,787 $ 8,913 $ 10,737 Sales and marketing 18,800 17,332 32,923 33,857 Technology and development 26,689 22,224 47,556 44,617 General and administrative (1) 66,627 80,870 141,161 160,897 Total $ 117,083 $ 125,213 $ 230,553 $ 250,108 ___________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense related to a long-term CEO performance grant of $48 million and $66 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, as well as $108 million and $131 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 30,

2023 As of December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 965,831 $ 1,030,506 Short-term investments, net 465,113 416,080 Accounts receivable, net 2,346,070 2,347,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,749 51,836 Total current assets 3,831,763 3,845,617 Property and equipment, net 159,805 173,759 Operating lease assets 212,088 220,396 Deferred income taxes 94,028 94,028 Other assets, non-current 49,284 46,879 Total assets $ 4,346,968 $ 4,380,679 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,892,906 $ 1,871,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,285 105,474 Operating lease liabilities 54,793 52,430 Total current liabilities 2,050,984 2,029,323 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 198,075 208,527 Other liabilities, non-current 26,499 27,490 Total liabilities 2,275,558 2,265,340 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 1,700,498 1,449,825 Retained earnings 370,912 665,514 Total stockholders’ equity 2,071,410 2,115,339 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,346,968 $ 4,380,679

THE TRADE DESK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 42,265 $ (33,671 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,359 24,624 Stock-based compensation 230,553 250,108 Noncash lease expense 24,325 21,343 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 318 2,078 Deferred income taxes — 1,555 Other (8,423 ) 6,630 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (35,368 ) 112,345 Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (3,659 ) 29,018 Accounts payable 50,995 (129,853 ) Accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities 399 (22,190 ) Operating lease liabilities (25,102 ) (24,029 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 315,662 237,958 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of investments (316,307 ) (233,877 ) Sales of investments — 1,977 Maturities of investments 274,401 154,092 Purchases of property and equipment (16,556 ) (12,541 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,415 ) (3,226 ) Net cash used in investing activities (61,877 ) (93,575 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchases of Class A common stock (336,494 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 27,772 31,795 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 21,316 25,547 Taxes paid related to net settlement of restricted stock awards (31,054 ) (23,196 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (318,460 ) 34,146 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (64,675 ) 178,529 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 1,030,506 754,154 Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 965,831 $ 932,683

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) The following tables show the Company’s non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 32,939 $ (19,073 ) $ 42,265 $ (33,671 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 20,066 12,274 39,359 24,624 Stock-based compensation expense 117,083 125,213 230,553 250,108 Interest expense (income), net (17,507 ) (656 ) (31,930 ) 420 Provision for income taxes 26,988 21,155 8,054 18,419 Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,569 $ 138,913 $ 288,301 $ 259,900 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 32,939 $ (19,073 ) $ 42,265 $ (33,671 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 117,083 125,213 230,553 250,108 Adjustment for income taxes (10,525 ) (7,500 ) (18,824 ) (13,135 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 139,497 $ 98,640 $ 253,994 $ 203,302 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted 499,349 486,310 499,570 485,256 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ 0.51 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted (1) 499,349 499,155 499,570 499,477 _________________________ (1) Includes an additional 12.8 million and 14.2 million of dilutive securities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, which are not included in GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding due to the Company’s net loss position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Contacts

Investors

Jake Graves



Manager, Investor Relations



The Trade Desk



ir@thetradedesk.com

312-620-0806

Media

Melinda Zurich



VP, Communications



The Trade Desk



melinda.zurich@thetradedesk.com

201-320-9398