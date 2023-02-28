The Tech Tribune Announces Its 2023 Best Tech Startups in Miami

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business—The Tech Tribune staff has compiled the very best tech startups in Miami, Florida. In doing our research, we considered several factors including but not limited to:

1. REEF Technology

Founded: 2013

“REEF transforms static parking facilities into thriving mobility and logistical hubs. Our mission is to be the ecosystem that connects the world to your block.”

2. MoonPay

Founded: 2019

“We are MoonPay. Architects of the future, inventors, artists, and authors of innovation.

Our vision? To unlock digital ownership for everyone. We are onboarding the world to Web3, where people can own and control their digital identity, data, property, and money.

MoonPay is the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure company. We provide end-to-end solutions for payments, enterprise-scale smart contract development, and digital asset management. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on MoonPay to power their Web3 strategies and ideas.

Now boarding the next generation of leaders. Come help us build what’s next.”

3. KEO World

Founded: 2020

“Founded in 2020, KEO World (KEO) is an innovative FinTech helping Buyers and Suppliers accelerate business growth through all-digital inventory financing and B2B payment solutions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, KEO operates in the U.S., Mexico and across LATAM by way of its Global Trade program.

KEO’s product offerings are designed to:

Boost purchasing power

Increase working capital

Optimize cross-border payments”

4. Yuga Labs

Founded: 2021

“Yuga Labs is a web3 company exploring big ideas in identity, ownership, utility, and interoperability to push the crypto and NFT space forward.

As The Defiant recently said, “The story of Yuga Labs is one where the improbable has become reality in the blink of an eye.” Our flagship collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club, debuted in April 2021. Since then, we’ve created new IP for the ape ecosystem (Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club), acquired top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made both web3 and gaming history with the biggest NFT mint ever followed by a game demo with record-breaking synchronized player participation (Otherside). We also found some time to see old friends and make new ones with headline-making events (ApeFest, VMAs) and partnerships (Rolling Stone, Adidas).

Along the way, the Yuga team has grown from 4 to 100+ people, and we’re still on the lookout for brilliant thinkers and doers who can grow alongside us, push us forward, and create work that makes history. If that sounds like you, apply to one of our open roles or reach out.”

5. Recurrent Ventures

Founded: 2018

“Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across enthusiast verticals. Its best-in-class brands like Popular Science, Domino, Futurism, Outdoor Life, The Drive, Donut Media, Field & Stream, SAVEUR, and Task & Purpose, engage a combined audience of more than 65 million monthly unique visitors.

Initially founded in 2018 with the acquisition of The Drive, the portfolio rapidly expanded under the ownership and backing of North Equity to include more than 28 digital media brands across automotive, home, outdoors, science, lifestyle, specialty, and military verticals. Recurrent is headquartered in Miami with additional offices in Austin, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco as well as a virtual-first workforce across the United States.”

6. Pipe

Founded: 2019

“Pipe was built by repeat founders to help founders grow their businesses without dilution or restrictive debt. How does it work?

Sign up for Pipe in minutes

Securely connect your banking, accounting, and billing tools

Pipe’s algorithm assesses your recurring revenue and provides you with a trading limit—you’ll see exactly how much you can trade and what investors are willing to bid

Select how much of your future revenue you want to trade for up-front capital

You can have capital in your bank account within 24 hours

Pipe your revenue streams and use the capital to grow your business on your terms. Fund new marketing campaigns, make key hires, purchase inventory, expand into new markets, or even acquire a company. And if you don’t need the capital right now, there’s no obligation to trade now, use the capital when you need it – there’s no catch.”

7. OppZo

Founded: 2020

“OppZo is a mission-driven FinTech company whose goal is to democratize access to affordable working capital. OppZo’s team consists of former government contractors, experienced capital allocators, and entrepreneurs who are passionate about designing innovative and mission-aligned financing solutions to help small and medium businesses grow. We believe that every business owner deserves access to affordable and fair financing when they need it.

OppZo is reinventing how small businesses get access to capital. We are venture-backed and led by veterans in the FinTech space.”

8. Papa

Founded: 2016

“Papa is a new kind of care, built on human connection. Across the country, health plans and employers look to Papa to provide vital social support by pairing older adults and families with Papa Pals, trained and vetted companions, who provide a helping hand and an open ear, resulting in less loneliness and better health. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Papa is backed by Canaan, Tiger Global Management, Comcast Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TCG, Initialized Capital, and Seven Six, among other revered institutional and individual investors. We envision a world where no one has to go it alone.”

9. Novo

Founded: 2016

Also honored in: 2022 Best Tech Startups in Miami

“Novo is the powerfully simple, secure, and award-winning banking platform built for small businesses and their unique needs. Free business checking and smart, flexible, modern tools to help any small business get an edge and grow. Powered by Middlesex Federal Savings.

Novo is a fintech, not a bank. Banking services provided by Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A.; Member FDIC.”

10. OpenStore

Founded: 2021

“OpenStore’s mission is to provide life-changing liquidity to ecommerce entrepreneurs. Longer-term, we aim to bring the experience of spontaneous discovery back online – ultimately connecting merchants and customers into a single unified shopping experience through access to data, information, and capital.”

