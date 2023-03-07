The Tech Tribune Announces Its 2023 Best Tech Startups in Boston

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business—The Tech Tribune staff has compiled the very best tech startups in Boston, Massachusetts. In doing our research, we considered several factors including but not limited to:

1. Indigo

Founded: 2014

“Indigo Ag improves farmer profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of nature-based and digital technologies. The company’s core offerings – Carbon, Market+, and biotrinsic – integrate across the supply chain to optimize how the world’s most impactful crops are produced, sourced, and distributed. Founded in 2013 with a mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, today the company’s technology connects stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem to unlock sustainability and profitability benefits for all.”

2. Circle

Founded: 2013

“Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide.

Circle is also the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), which has become the fastest growing, regulated and fully reserved dollar digital currency. USDC now stands at more than 45 billion and has supported about $1.4 trillion in transactions over the past year.

Today, Circle’s transaction and treasury services are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of financial value.”

3. DataRobot

Founded: 2012

“DataRobot is the AI Cloud leader, delivering a unified platform for all users, all data types, and all environments to accelerate delivery of AI to production. Trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including a third of the Fortune 50, delivering over a trillion predictions for leading companies globally.”

4. Perch

Founded: 2019

“Perch is a technology-driven commerce company that acquires and operates great brands at scale. We have acquired and operate over 100 brands, and we’ve raised over $900M from investors such as SoftBank and Spark Capital.

Perch has a unique combination of Amazon, eCommerce, technology, and supply chain expertise, with our CEO having previously designed and built the Wayfair Delivery Network – taking large parcel deliveries from ~1 month down to 2 days.”

5. Lendbuzz

Founded: 2015

“Lendbuzz is an AI-based auto finance platform that helps consumers obtain fair access to credit when purchasing a car. Powered by alternative data and machine-learning algorithms, Lendbuzz can assess the creditworthiness of consumers whose credit scores range from good to non-existent—a group totaling some 100 million people—yet despite their massive numbers are underserved by traditional loan processes. Lendbuzz supports the success of their dealership partners through consumer loans that help those dealers reach a more diversified client base, together with competitive floorplanning options that help them grow their businesses. Lendbuzz is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and was founded in 2015.”

6. Snyk

Founded: 2015

“Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk is a Developer Security Platform that automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,500 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

Snyk is recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 2021, the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 and was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST.”

7. Klaviyo

Founded: 2012

“Klaviyo™ is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Bonobos, Taylor Made, Citizen Watches, and more than 90K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. See our social media community guidelines: www.klaviyo.com/legal/social-terms #Klaviyo.”

8. Cybereason

Founded: 2016

“Cybereason is the champion for today’s cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry’s top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a MalOp (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.”

9. Transmit Security

Founded: 2012

“Transmit Security gives businesses the modern tools they need to build secure, trusted and end-to-end digital identity journeys to innovate and grow. CX-focused, cybersecurity-conscious leaders rely on Transmit Security’s CIAM platform to provide their customers with smooth experiences protected from fraud across all channels and devices. Transmit Security serves many of the world’s largest banks, insurers, retailers, and other leading brands, collectively responsible for more than $2 trillion in annual commerce. Transmit Security was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and investors, Mickey Boodaei and Rakesh Loonkar in 2014 with the aim of changing the security identity landscape. In 2020, Deloitte recognized Transmit Security as the 5th fastest growing company in North America. In March, we were recognized by Fast Company as one of the 10 Most Innovative Security Companies of 2022.”

10. Wasabi Technologies

Founded: 2014

“Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company. Hot cloud storage is fast to write, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Wasabi delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Amazon locks companies into their expensive storage and nobody likes vendor lock-in. Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage is 1/5 the price of Amazon S3 and faster than the competition with no fees for egress or API requests.”

