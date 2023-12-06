The Rudin Group Celebrates 15 Years of Global Success with New Look, Enhanced Services, and Continued Chutzpah

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aprilrudin—The Rudin Group, the trailblazing, boutique marketing firm specializing in providing world-class communications programs for ultra/high-net-worth, fin/wealthtech, wealth management, and asset management clients, celebrates 15 years in business by announcing its rebranding and website relaunch, marking an exciting new era for the company.









With its award-winning leadership and longstanding commitment to excellence in meeting clients’ needs, The Rudin Group also added new team members with collectively, more than 60 years of experience in integrated marketing, public relations, and social media that expand the company’s services.

“Since The Rudin Group began in 2008, we’ve focused on building financial services brands that think differently, breaking the traditional mold of mundane imagery and storytelling,” said April Rudin, CEO and founder of The Rudin Group. “Our rebranding further conveys this, and with new team members and a refreshed mindset, we are poised to deliver even greater value and impact to our clients.”

The company’s rebranding comes when the financial industry is experiencing a massive evolution, with intensifying competition, technological advancements, and a generational transfer of wealth and talent. Understanding the complexities of these trends, Rudin added that the new brand identity is a bit irreverent and encapsulates the firm’s core values of integrity, expertise, and personalized service while embracing a modern and forward-looking aesthetic.

“We are a firm that challenges conventional wisdom in the financial services industry and our new look reinforces this. If you want bland messages that will get lost in today’s cluttered market, we’re not for you,” said Rudin.

“Yeah, 100 percent what she said,” agreed John Wilkens, Kara Valentine, and Dana Stone, members of The Rudin Group.

Visit TheRudinGroup.com to learn more or contact April Rudin: [email protected].

Contacts

April Rudin



Founder/CEO



[email protected]

201.978.5818