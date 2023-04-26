The Purposeful 50: Honoring the Most Impactful Leaders of 2023

Actual Agency Recognizes Changemakers Driving Measurable and Impactful Results

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actual Agency, a strategic communications consulting firm transforming corporate narratives into critical business outcomes, announces the 2023 Purposeful 50 winners. Recognizing leaders and influencers in sustainability, corporate purpose, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), the inaugural list published by Actual Agency in 2021 was a powerful exercise. The lists include Fortune 500 corporate executives, nonprofit leaders, activists, academics, educators, journalists, influencers, and strategists. The selected individuals on both lists are true innovators who deliver on social justice, environmental protection, diversity, inclusion, racial equality, and gender and pay equity.

While certainly not all-encompassing, those on the 2023 list are driving measurable and impactful results that educate, shift ways of thinking, make lives better, open doors, facilitate inclusion, and help ensure the long-term viability of the planet.

“In recognizing the Purposeful 50 leaders, Actual Agency hopes to raise visibility for these companies and individuals leading impact-driving initiatives,” said Lisa Helfer, Vice President of Actual Agency. “Developing a list such as this is both an illuminative and reassuring exercise, one where the incredible diversity of care and the magnitude of its need becomes even more apparent.”

The origins of modern ESG tenets took root in the 1960s, but many of the corporate purpose and sustainable business models known today evolved in the early 2000s. More recently, the focus has shifted to structures that support the governance of these models. Today these terms represent the values and principles that guide a company’s operations and decision-making processes; the aim is to create a positive impact for investors, employees, and consumers.

“The Purposeful 50 nominees represent the greater population of executives, visionaries, authorities, activists, educators, technologists, and others leading the way forward. Viewed collectively, they are creating a world where corporate interest, industry, and doing good for people and the environment are not only solidly intertwined but expected and metered to ensure ongoing impact,” said Helfer.

Take the time to get to know these individuals. Follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter. Learn about their work, and unique perspectives and help amplify their thinking to celebrate their contributions.

