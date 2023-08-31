The Players’ Lounge Announces Partnership with the University of Tennessee

Media-driven fan engagement platform to blend real-life and digital experiences for Volunteer fans

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Players’ Lounge, a new media platform for student-athletes and universities to engage with fans through content, digital, and in-person experiences, today announces their sponsorship with the University of Tennessee. Through the agreement, The Players’ Lounge will work with current and former University of Tennessee student-athletes to create unique and exciting branding and NIL opportunities. Leveraging NIL, TPL’s platform aims to close the gap between the fan and the athlete, providing fans the opportunity to enjoy authentic, engaging, player-centric content and experiences they can’t find anyplace else.





Current NFL Quarterback, and Tennessee Volunteer legend, Joshua Dobbs and former teammate Thomas Edwards are responsible for bringing The Players’ Lounge to Knoxville and are thrilled to spearhead a movement to support the next generation of Tennessee Volunteer athletes and provide a new level of engagement for volunteer fans.

“The Players’ Lounge and University of Tennessee partnership will have a lasting impact on Volunteer athletes. Channeling the power of the Volunteer fan base, athletes can work with The Players’ Lounge to establish themselves as valued members of their university community, develop important business skills, and create valuable connections that can benefit them in their future careers,” adds Dobbs.

The Players’ Lounge will host several exciting events for Tennessee fans throughout the 2023-24 college football season. Fans can engage with Tennessee-specific content by following @TPLTennessee on social media and subscribing to theplayerslounge.io/Tennessee to catch the exclusive content and behind-the-scenes action. As fans engage on the platform, they’ll receive reward points that they can redeem for tickets, merchandise, private chats, access to events, and more.

“The University of Tennessee represents one of the biggest brands in college athletics, boasting one of the most passionate fan bases in the country. Through The Players’ Lounge and our partnership with the University, we aim to offer these fans a new level of access driven by the student-athletes they’ve grown to love,” shares Keith Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of The Players’ Lounge. “We are confident the fans will love the exclusive access to our student-athlete partners, and we are looking forward to expanding The Players’ Lounge experience to Tennessee fans across the country.”

