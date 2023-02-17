The Okura Tokyo Wins Top Five-Star Rating in the Forbes Travel Guide 2023

Five Okura Nikko hotels in Japan and overseas awarded stars

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that The Okura Tokyo, the iconic flagship property of Okura Nikko Hotels, has been awarded five stars in the hotel category of the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide, one of the world’s most prestigious travel publication.





A further four Okura Nikko Hotels properties overseas were awarded stars. Hotel Okura Macau received five-star rating and three other overseas hotels were given four-star ratings.

Kenji Takayanagi, General Manager, The Okura Tokyo, commented, “We are honored to receive a five-star rating under the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide rating system. We believe that the global standards required for recognition by Forbes and the Okura Tokyo’s motto of ‘Kindness and Harmony’ go hand in hand. We will continue to work with our staff to improve our offering in each area of evaluation.”

Okura Nikko Hotels, a premier international luxury hotel group founded in Japan, has operated hotels rooted in the spirit of Japanese hospitality under the philosophy of “Kindness and Harmony” inherited from Hotel Okura Tokyo, which first opened in 1962. We will continue to evolve in order to provide the best hotel experience around the world by perfecting Okura’s hospitality, founded on Japanese culture and traditions, aiming to create a “genuine hotel that will find acceptance worldwide.”

Forbes Travel Guide 2023 (Hotel Category)

5 star – The Okura Tokyo, Hotel Okura Macau



4 star – The Okura Prestige Bangkok, The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Hotel Nikko San Francisco

About The Okura Tokyo

Opened in September 2019, The Okura Tokyo is the Okura Group’s flagship luxury brand hotel. The hotel consists of two buildings: The Okura Heritage Wing, a 17-story tower enveloped in an air of elegance and tranquility, and The Okura Prestige Tower, a 41-story tower that meets modern-day needs for dynamism and functionality while also maintaining a uniquely Japanese accent. There are a total of 508 guestrooms in the hotel, and it is home to five restaurants, offering a range of Japanese cuisine, including “Yamazato”, offering fine Japanese dining, and “Sazanka”, serving teppanyaki. There are additionally two bars, a tea ceremony room, 19 banquet rooms including the Heian Room (area approx. 2,000 m2), and the Okura Fitness & Spa facility. Please visit theokuratokyo.jp/en/

Awards: https://theokuratokyo.jp/en/letter/news/awards/

Official Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/theokuratokyo/

The Okura Tokyo Factsheet: https://theokuratokyo.jp/en/press_room/factbook/factbook.pdf

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide, formerly Mobil Travel Guide, is the originator of the prestigious Five Star Rating system, and has provided the travel industry’s most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide has a team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against up to 900 rigorous and objective standards, providing consumers the insights that allow them to make better-informed travel and leisure decisions. Forbes Travel Guide is the gold standard for luxury hospitality ratings worldwide.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 80 properties (54 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 24,332 guest rooms (as of February 1, 2023) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

