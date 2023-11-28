The New York Times Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien to Participate in the 2023 UBS Global Media & Communications Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that it will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, in New York City.

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 p.m. ET, which will be accessible via live webcast at investors.nytco.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.

About The New York Times Company



The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 10 million subscribers across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

Contacts

Media: Danielle Rhoades Ha, 212-556-8719, [email protected]

Investors: Anthony DiClemente, 212-556-7661, [email protected]