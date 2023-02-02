The National Newspaper Publishers Association’s Partnership with Reset Digital Will Empower Black-Owned Publishers to Access Media Investments Inaccessible in the Past

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the trade association for America’s Black-owned media companies and Reset Digital, today announced a new and pioneering partnership. The partnership will allow black-owned publishers to access media investments that were inaccessible to them in the past by allowing them to turn on the power of NeuroprogrammaticTM advertising and Reset Digital’s relationships with both Fortune 500 brands and long-tail advertisers, a community of buyers passionate about inclusive-effective advertising.

According to Reset Digital founder and CEO Charles Cantu, “NeuroprogrammaticTM advertising is a mode of advertising that appeals to all people based on our emotions and affinities versus sub-sets of consumers defined by demographics or other bias-laden attributes. Many studies have proven that it drives the best inclusive-effective advertising because when brands touch our hearts versus target us based on what we look like, where we live, or how much money we make, we respond with our true interest, purchase from, and evangelize them. Unfortunately, when old advertising thinking is applied to the goal of inclusive-effective advertising, the question that is always asked is how many black-owned publications can you match with multicultural spending. It’s the wrong question.”

NNPA concurs.

“The reason black-owned publishers have been starved of billions of media dollars to date has nothing to do with responsiveness. It’s based on faulty advertising practices that advantaged very, very few and perpetuated myths. Reset Digital has already showcased how biased and inaccurate these assumptions are as the biggest brands in the world are driving major successes on its platform,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. “Together, the NNPA and Reset Digital will help to bridge and close the digital technology gap that exists in Black America and other underserved communities of color in this country by winning the dollars we deserve. We will stand as the “trusted multimedia voice” of Black America, combining our digital assets and inventories to advance and increase economic sustainability in the communities we mutually serve.”

About RESET DIGITAL

Reset Digital’s NeuroprogrammaticTM advertising platform is a first-of-its-kind programmatic platform that allows brands to engage omnichannel audiences based on what motivates them as people versus targets and gives brands and publishers much broader and deeper audience reach across all communities, including underrepresented audiences they could not reach in the past. The results are radically better outcomes. Reset Digital’s partners include the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers, including P&G, GM, Verizon, Dentsu, IPG, GroupM, NABOB, Newsweek, NNPA, and others.

ABOUT NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION (NNPA)

The NNPA is the trade association of the more than 235 African American-owned community newspapers and media companies from around the United States. Since its founding 83 years ago, the NNPA has consistently been the voice of the Black community and an incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country. As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in America, NNPA and its members deliver news, information, and commentary to over 20 million people each week in print and the same number each day online.

Contacts

Matt McCarthy



Purpose Worldwide



matthew@purposenorthamerica.com