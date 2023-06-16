The Mexican Caribbean hosted the World Education Congress 2023 for the first time outside the U.S. and Canada

The main venues for CME23 were the All-Inclusive resorts of the Barceló hotel chain, the Hilton Tulum hotel, the beaches of the Mayan Riviera, and the Xcaret Theme Park.

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mexican Caribbean became the first venue in Latin America to host the World Education Congress (WEC), the leading North American annual event of Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world's largest association for the meetings and events industry.





The Educational Congress, which took place June 12-15 and serves as a platform for visibility and training for event professionals, chose Mexico for its 27th edition, not only because of the significant growth of the MPI community in Mexico in recent years but also because of the extraordinary tourism infrastructure in the Latin American region.

“The Mexican Caribbean has an excellent infrastructure for business meetings tourism. We have more than 1.7 million square feet of meeting space equipped with high-end technology. We also offer pre-and post-event activities such as theme and nature parks, archaeological sites, caves, cenotes, spas, shopping malls, 13 golf courses: 6 in Cancun and 7 in Riviera Maya, and the iconic nightlife. In addition, all our destinations have excellent sea, land, and air connectivity. We have three airports and 122 direct flights to cities around the world. As well as a wide variety of lodging options, with more than 127,000 hotel rooms,” said Javier Aranda, general director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, who was in charge of welcoming the attendees on behalf of Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa.

With an extensive agenda featuring world-class speakers such as Elatia Abate, entrepreneur and vice president of human resources at Dow Jones & Company Inc; Hamza Khan, multi-award winning marketing expert, bestselling author, and global speaker; and Gaby Natale, global media entrepreneur and owner of Global Agency. The main venues for CME23 were the All-Inclusive resorts of the Barceló hotel chain, the Hilton Tulum, the beaches of the Riviera Maya, and the Xcaret Theme Park.

The event offered general and specific training sessions during the week in which participants had access to topics connected with knowledge and inspiration to help them stay ahead of the game and further their professional careers in each market.

Attendees also had the opportunity to experience the WEC23 Golf Tournament to benefit the MPI Foundation at the Hard Rock Golf Club Riviera Maya, one of the best golf courses in Mexico with its impeccable 18 holes and 6,775 yards of challenging play. They were also invited to embark on a subsequent FAM TRIP that immersed them in the most beautiful landscapes of Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen.

With the paradise-like ambiance and scenery of the Mexican Caribbean as the show’s star, Meeting Professionals International confirmed its promise to ‘refresh and embrace’ change in a highly evolving industry to the 1,500+ attendees over the three days.

