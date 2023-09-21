The King of Mandopop, Jay Chou, takes center stage on L’OFFICIEL’s global covers

NEW YORK & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”) and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), jointly through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”), together with L’Officiel Inc. SAS, and Enviseam, cordially announce the global release of electrifying L’Officiel covers featuring the iconic King of Mandopop, Jay Chou.









L’Officiel is committed to connect the East and West cultures, and empower and support creativities and innovative powers all over the world, connecting more than 30 countries through its 100 years as a heritage fashion platform. L’Officiel is delighted to present its first global approach to present Jay Chou in multi versions of L’Officiel magazines including France, Italy, China, the USA, Singapore and Malaysia, amplifying how music connects the world. This edition also brings together , with other components of culture, magic, art and heritage to broadcast a global view of creativity and innovation. L’Officiel is committed to promote of social diversity and global citizenship so that people in every country will support each other to create a better world.

Dr. Calvin Choi, chairman of AMTD Group and global chairman of L’Officiel Inc. SAS, commented: “We are committed to embracing global diversity and inclusion in our creation and innovation of content to present and promote fusion of east and west, and the combination of fashion, art and culture to bring brand values of our clients and business partners to the next level and beyond.”

This is the first initiative between L’Officiel and Enviseam. More collaboration and projects are expected to announce next towards the promotion of art, music and cultural on a global perspective.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles as well as hospitality and VIP services. Through our unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About L’Officiel

L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 32 in-language international media, L’Officiel is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L’Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society. L’Officiel, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the AMTD SpiderNet, an interconnected network of key players in media, culture and education.

About Enviseam

Enviseam realizes the next generation of concepts. We envision a world free of division and disillusionment, where the most brilliant minds in visual arts and culture integrate seamlessly to elevate cultural understanding and consciousness. Through education, entertainment, and immersive content, Enviseam delivers meaningful, culturally enriching experiences to audiences at scale. Enviseam is a vanguard of mainstream pop culture, enabling audience experiences that will serve as defining cultural touchstones for years to come.

