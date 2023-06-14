The Hershey Company selects marketing analytics company in4mation insights, LLC, for Media Mix Modeling to help unlock future growth

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MMM–in4mation insights LLC, a MA-based leading innovator in media optimization and the practical application of Hierarchical Bayesian models and The Hershey Company, are pleased to announce a multi-year strategic partnership for media mix modeling & optimization tools and services.

in4mation insights will leverage its advanced Bayesian analytics tools to develop modern, customized media mix models that will help address the evolving challenges in media and to transform decision making at Hershey. The Hershey Company will also utilize in4mation insights‘ new state-of-the-art simulation & optimization tool, Optimetry™.

Vinny Rinaldi, Head of Media – US CMG & Salty said “As we embarked on our journey to find the best-in-class MMM vendor, in4mation insights stood out from the rest. The MMM sits at the epicenter of our media decision making and we were incredibly impressed with their suite of technology solutions. We feel we’re setting ourselves up for the next phase of growth across the Hershey Company and our iconic brands for our current and future commercial capabilities.”

Mark Garratt, Partner, and Co-Founder of in4mation insights said “We are thrilled to be partnering with a company of Hershey’s stature and potential. They are one of the most sophisticated users of MMM in the industry, and their vision for the future of analytics inspires us every day.”

By working with in4mation insights, Hershey aims to improve its marketing effectiveness and drive long-term value for its customers, employees, and stakeholders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people, and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $10 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically, and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

About in4mation insights

in4mation insights, LLC is a marketing analytics company specializing in measuring the impact of media and fundamental business drivers on sales. The company’s innovative media and optimization models are driven by its deep expertise in Bayesian statistics. Through the company’s strategic road mapping, clients can allocate their marketing resources more effectively and grow their own data analytics capabilities, ultimately leading to maximum, sustainable ROI, and sales growth.

To learn more visit https://in4ins.com/

