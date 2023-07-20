The Hartford’s New Study: Black U.S. Workers Face Greater Barriers To Mental Health Support At Work

Research with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, released during the Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, shows disparities in workers’ connectedness and sense of belonging





HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mentalhealth–New research by The Hartford and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found Black U.S. workers face greater barriers to mental health support in the workplace compared with white, Hispanic/Latino, and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) U.S. workers.

Black U.S. workers were more likely to rate their mental health as “fair/poor” and were less likely to say their company had empathetic leadership and an open, inclusive work environment that encourages a mental health dialogue. Also, Black American workers were more likely to say they encounter difficulty in discussing mental health in the workplace due to their race/ethnicity, cultural background, and gender identity. Moreover, Black workers were more likely than white workers to say they have experienced exclusion, hostility, a culture of inequity, microaggressions, and discrimination at their job that affected their mental health. In contrast, AAPI workers were more likely to report “excellent/very good” mental health, with open inclusive workplaces with empathetic leaders, supportive co-workers, and flexible schedules.

“All Americans deserve safe, supportive and mentally healthy work environments,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “By sharing data that illustrates the intersection of mental health and people’s identities, we strive to promote empathy and equity in more workplaces. It is vital that companies continue to break down stigma and prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion. Together, we can make a difference and improve the lives of millions of U.S. employees and their families.”

For the second consecutive year, the workers’ compensation and employee benefits provider and the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization have announced their research during the Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Their shared goal is to boost mental health awareness and use of resources that support worker wellness.

“This July and beyond, we are honoring Bebe Moore Campbell’s legacy by joining forces with companies, like The Hartford, to break down barriers, emphasize our shared humanity, and promote mental wellness in the workplace,” said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. “It is crucial to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and ensure that every individual, regardless of race, culture or identity, has access to the support and resources they need to thrive.”

While U.S. companies showed improvements in creating a mentally supportive workplace year over year, white and AAPI workers were more likely to report favorable workplace experiences, compared with Black and Hispanic/Latino workers.

White AAPI Hispanic/Latino Black 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 I am/would be comfortable talking to my co-workers about my mental health 43% 48% 46% 35% 32% 36% 36% 29% My company’s leadership, including managers/supervisors, are empathetic and take a genuine interest in employees’ lives 64% 57% 61% 44% 47% 46% 38% 40% My company provides employees with flexibility in work schedules to get mental health help 54% 48% 60% 40% 41% 39% 43% 33% My company has an open and inclusive work environment that encourages a dialogue about mental health 50% 43% 55% 42% 44% 36% 41% 33%

Survey findings also showed various aspects of identity can affect mental health at work, such as age, race, gender, and job. That intersectionality was also illustrated in verbatim quotes about barriers to speaking out about mental health at their company:

“My race, sexuality, age and almost every aspect of my identity makes it hard to be my authentic self in the workplace.”

“I am a racial minority and a female in a male-dominated workplace.”

“I’m a gay man working in a retail environment that is not typically supportive of different people.”

Connections and Belonging

In new survey questions, white working Americans were more likely to report a strong personal connection with co-workers, a sense of belonging at work, and alignment with company values than Black and Hispanic/Latino workers.

White AAPI Hispanic/Latino Black I feel comfortable being my true self at work 72% 67% 55% 67% I have a sense of belonging at my work 71% 63% 55% 49% My values align with my company’s values 62% 57% 50% 42% I have strong personal connections with my coworkers 61% 56% 40% 47%

Employer Actions

A majority of U.S. workers (61%) said they want to work for a company that prioritizes its employees’ mental health. The survey data revealed actions that employers could take to break down stigma and foster inclusion:

Enlist senior leaders to lead company initiatives to dispel stigma and normalize talking about mental health. At The Hartford, Swift has spoken publicly, without judgment, about mental health, addiction, and other wellness topics.

Provide company-wide mental health education so that all employees can provide peer-to-peer support and know where to turn for help. The Hartford provides training to managers on mental health fundamentals and a mental health ally badge program for all employees to identify themselves as a source for support.

Create or sustain employee resource groups (ERG) that are safe, accepting spaces. The Hartford has nine ERGs, many of which have held events aimed at supporting better mental health.

Survey Methodology

In 2023, NORC fielded a general population omnibus survey for The Hartford from April 13-17 and April 28 to May 1, which included an ethnicity oversample and LGBTQ+ oversample for a total sample size of 2,360. Data was filtered to include only those who are employed (total n=1,456 working adults). The margin of error is +/- 3.75% at a 95% confidence level.

