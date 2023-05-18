The Futurum Group Introduces Futurum.AI

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Futurum Group, the world’s fastest growing high tech research-led demand generation firm, has announced their upcoming Futurum.AI service.

“With the rapid onset of generative AI, information services like high tech industry research are going to change at an exponential rate,” according to The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman. “Futurum.AI is designed to enable our clients to have ready access to insights, research, intelligence, and demand generation capabilities with the responsiveness and easy, conversational access that AI can provide.”

Futurum.AI will be a cutting-edge AI-powered interactive tool that leverages continuously trained generative AI transformer models and the data of tens of thousands of Futurum research reports, articles, digital and social media, podcasts, television appearances, market intelligence, and public custom content. Planned Futurum.AI services include Futurum.AI-Advisory, Futurum.AI-Analytics, and Futurum.AI-Demand.

With Futurum.AI-Advisory, vendors and buyers will be able to instantly interact with the knowledge base of The Futurum Group and its analysts to gather viewpoints, sentiment, comparative and competitive takes, and more. Futurum.AI-Analytics will provide The Futurum Group’s clients with instant, contextual access to measures of the impact of their research, analysis, and digital assets in real time. Futurum.AI-Demand’s AI-led workflow and powerful market intelligence will rapidly produce marketing collateral based on vendors’ custom research or content, tailored to resonate with target audiences and designed to drive measurable demand.

Futurum.AI will help customers instantly understand how our world class analyst team assesses products, services, competition, and innovation while also supporting key performance indicators such as media, reach, influence, and demand generation.

Adds Newman, “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the tech industry. We are only beginning to see the tremendous value that AI can provide, and at The Futurum Group we seek to be on the forefront of applying generative AI while also being a leading voice on important topics like AI ethics, responsibility, policy, and governance.”

Futurum.AI is expected to be available in preview by late Q4 2023 for qualifying customers who sign up for beta access. More information is available at https://futurumgroup.com/introducing-futurum-ai.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a global technology research, advisory, and media firm, comprising four strategic business units and a diverse set of holdings that focus on high-tech research, market intelligence, analysis, advisory, lab evaluation, media and lead gen services. The team at The Futurum Group works with more than 200 of the world’s leading technology companies analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, and delivering data and insights that empower clients to find their competitive edge in the digital economy.

