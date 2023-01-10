The Futurum Group Acquires B2B Media and Research Firm Dash Network

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Futurum Group, a family of industry research, advisory, consulting, and media companies focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, today announced the acquisition of Dash Network, an integrated B2B research, media, and advisory business focused on the SaaS, AI, and customer experience (CX) markets.

“As buyers look to develop informed opinions about solutions and vendors, the landscape for informational resources, thought leadership, and insights is being disrupted,” said Daniel Newman, CEO and principal analyst at The Futurum Group. “Legacy advisory firms are struggling to keep pace with the speed of disruption.”

The technology sector increasingly is reaching out to key partners to guide their strategic thinking and inform their buyers with research-grade thought leadership. As a result, a new breed of analyst firm is emerging, Newman noted. The Futurum Group has been leading this industry pivot to deliver thought-provoking, informational research via a multi-modal media delivery model.

Founded by seasoned research and media executives Clint Wheelock and Jonathan Keller, Dash Network focuses on CX, SaaS, AI, and other leading and emerging technologies. The Dash Network team brings to The Futurum Group a wealth of experience and insight from their tenure with Light Reading, Informa, and Omdia.

“In the experience economy, companies more than ever before are looking to customer experience as a point of differentiation,” said Newman. “Software and technology firms are investing in delivering solutions that enable companies to seamlessly drive next-generation customer experiences. With Dash Network, we will be able to take our market-leading research and analysis capabilities and help build the tools required for businesses to realize the power of CX.”

Dash Network is an integrated B2B research, events, and digital news media platform focused on best business practices and tech solutions for the global customer experience market. Dash provides insights and informational resources to help CX industry executives develop strategic plans for product development, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, experience design, and implementation initiatives. Dash also is focused on building a community of CX practitioners, where community members can interact, share, and learn. Learn more at www.dashnetwork.com.

“Dash Network’s deep expertise in all things customer experience adds significant value to The Futurum Group’s suite of offerings and capabilities,” said Shelly Kramer, co-founder and principal analyst at The Futurum Group. “Dash Network’s news, media, and event capabilities strategically align with the capabilities of The Futurum Group and further enhance our broad digital capabilities and market-facing thought leadership while adding value to Dash Network’s clients and CX community.”

Under the terms of the agreement, The Futurum Group has acquired a majority interest in Dash Network. Dash will operate as an operating unit under The Futurum Group structure alongside the recently acquired Wainhouse Research and Evaluator Group, and this model will form the basis for the future development of The Futurum Group.

“We are very enthusiastic about joining The Futurum Group, which has quickly become a dynamic and disruptive player in the technology research and advisory business,” said Clint Wheelock, co-founder and managing director of Dash Network. “Companies in the enterprise software market are demanding a different kind of insight and advice than what is available from incumbent research and media firms. As part of The Futurum Group, we plan to expand our scope beyond CX into some of the most exciting and game-changing growth sectors in the industry.”

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a family of industry research, advisory, consulting, and media companies focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, and delivering data and insights that empower clients to find their competitive edge in the digital economy.

About Dash Network

Dash Network is an independent, integrated B2B research, events, and digital media platform focused on best business practices and technology solutions for the global customer experience (CX) market. The company provides a unique, CX-focused, full-service content and marketing solution, designed to enable industry participants’ strategic planning and go-to-market initiatives, while simultaneously extending the market reach of corporate brands and product messaging to a global audience of CX practitioners. For more information, visit www.dashnetwork.com or call +1.720.603.1700.

