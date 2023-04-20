The Future of Conversational Commerce is Here: Announcing Attentive Concierge™, Now With AI

Two-way conversational platform leverages over 1.4 trillion data points to engage customers and drive more revenue—in real time

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attentive today announces the next generation of Concierge, the company’s two-way conversational platform, now powered by Attentive AITM. Over 1,000 brands have used Concierge to deliver one-to-one conversations at scale. Now with AI, Attentive Concierge™ can deliver hyper-relevant and contextual responses to customer prompts in a matter of seconds vs. minutes.

Today’s consumer expects the same level of personalized assistance online as they would receive in a physical store. According to our recent State of Conversational Commerce Report, over 87% of consumers want to connect with a brand via SMS for product or checkout-related questions. Concierge meets these needs by acting as a personal shopper for brands, providing answers to questions and tailored recommendations to each customer’s needs.

Attentive AI now takes this experience to the next level. Unlike chatbots that are limited to scripted responses and prebuilt workflows, Attentive AI is constantly improving Concierge by leveraging its training on over 1.4 trillion customer data points from 40+ billion SMS messages. With every conversation that is delivered on the Attentive platform, brands are able to instantly respond with even more accurate responses, improving the customer experience and ultimately driving more sales.

“Marketers are constantly being asked to do more with less while at the same time, consumer demands are only increasing.” said Brian Long, CEO and co-founder of Attentive. “Concierge together with Attentive AI allows brands to help customers in a fraction of the time, without compromising the buying experience.”

The main benefits of AI-powered Concierge include:

24/7 availability: Bring the in-store experience to your customer’s mobile device through real-time conversations at key moments in the buying process, at all hours.

Bring the in-store experience to your customer’s mobile device through real-time conversations at key moments in the buying process, at all hours. Hyper-personalization for each interaction: Increase your customers’ average cart size by identifying and serving up-sell and cross-sell opportunities deduced from first- and zero-party data.

Increase your customers’ average cart size by identifying and serving up-sell and cross-sell opportunities deduced from first- and zero-party data. Expanded customer support options : Extend your support channels to SMS and improve your response time, while also freeing up your team’s resources to handle more complex scenarios.

: Extend your support channels to SMS and improve your response time, while also freeing up your team’s resources to handle more complex scenarios. Never off-brand: Send authentic, human-like responses unique to your brand’s voice and tone, at scale.

Brands can further train the model through direct feedback, flagging messages that resonate or suggesting improvements as the platform continues to learn, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

This product marks the latest development in Attentive’s broader investment in next generation AI tools for marketers and complements Magic Message and Automated Campaigns, features which were announced last month.

Learn more about Concierge and Attentive AI and sign up for our waitlist here.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business-to-consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue and over 8,000 leading brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Supergoop, and Urban Outfitters rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

