The Empire State Building and iHeartMedia Host “iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK” with Observatory Visit, Music-to-Light Spectacular, and Special Fan Event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Empire State Building (ESB) and iHeartMedia announced today that it will host the “iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK” and a music-to-light spectacular at the “World’s Most Famous Building” to celebrate the singer’s new album TRUSTFALL on Feb. 17.

That evening, P!NK will visit the Empire State Building to flip the switch in a special lighting ceremony at the Observatory Experience and join fans for the “iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK,” hosted by on-air personality Elvis Duran. The private fan event will feature an exclusive interview and performance by P!NK in front of a live audience on the building’s 80th floor. The intimate event will conclude with a music-to-light show set to P!NK’s new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” timed to an 8 p.m. broadcast that evening on iHeartMedia New York’s Z100 and 103.5 KTU.

“The partnership of the Empire State Building and iHeartMedia produces music-to-light spectaculars which are gifts to New Yorkers – and the world – a chance to connect with the artists and music they love through an experience that is immersive and unique,” said Abigail Rickards, SVP at Empire State Realty Trust. “We are thrilled to join with our iHeart partners, host P!NK and her biggest fans, celebrate her new album, and light up the New York City skyline to ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again.’”

Fans can win tickets to the “iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK” at the world-famous Observatory when they listen to iHeartMedia New York’s Z100 and 103.5 KTU radio stations or on the station’s website and social media channels from today, Feb. 9 through Feb. 16. The exclusive interview will broadcast across Hot AC and CHR iHeartRadio stations on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. local time and on Today’s Mix at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

“P!NK is such a powerful and authentic artist known for her dynamic performances, so the Empire State Building is the perfect place to bring a special live show to her fans,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Office for iHeartMedia. “We are so excited to celebrate her new album, TRUSTFALL, and we can’t wait for her fans to experience this intimate event at the world’s most iconic building. It’s going to be really special.”

The Empire State Building’s music-to-light spectacular features thousands of LED lights choreographed by famed lighting designer, Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manouevre team. Fans from all over the world can tune in for the live music-to-light spectacular via Earthcam on the ESB website, and a video of the entire show will debut later on the building’s YouTube channel.

The Empire State Building Observatory recently completed a $165 million reimagination that features brand-new host uniforms, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and the iconic Observatory decks on the 86th and 102nd Floors. The Observatory Experience was recently named #1 attraction in the U.S. – and #3 worldwide – by Tripadvisor travelers.

Hi-res imagery and b-roll of the Empire State Building can be downloaded here. More information about the Empire State Building can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World’s Most Famous Building,” owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building’s iconic history to its current place in pop culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com. Declared “America’s Favorite Building” by the American Institute of Architects, the world’s most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About P!NK

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world. In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, “Walk Me Home” marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts. The track along with “Can We Pretend” scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart. At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard’s Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard’s Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released “Cover Me In Sunshine”, a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Empire State Realty Trust

Brock Talbot



347-804-7863



btalbot@esrtreit.com

iHeartMedia

Angel Aristone



AngelAristone@iheartmedia.com

Peyton Webb



PeytonWebb@iheartmedia.com

P!NK

RCA Records



Alex John



alex.john@rcarecords.com