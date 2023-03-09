The Coca-Cola Company Signs on as Founding Sponsor of the QSR Evolution Conference and NextGen Restaurant Summit

The events will feature keynote speeches from industry leaders and bring together restaurant operators to discuss the future of the industry.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WTWH Media, LLC, has announced that the Coca-Cola Company will be the Founding Sponsor of the QSR Evolution Conference and NextGen Restaurant Summit. The events, which will be co-located at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta, will take place September 6-7, 2023.

The QSR Evolution Conference, which is presented by QSR, is the only event that focuses solely on the needs of quick-service restaurant operators. At this unique event, attendees will hear and share perspectives on running the quick-service restaurant of the future.

The NextGen Restaurant Summit, which is presented by FSR, serves as a connecting point for the NextGen and emerging full-service restaurant brands that are defining the future of full-service restaurants.

“As a company deeply rooted in foodservice, Coca-Cola is proud to be the founding sponsor of these events,” said Dagmar Boggs, Head of Foodservice & On-Premise Sales, Coca-Cola North America. “We recognize the importance of investing in the future of the restaurant industry, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead and honored to be a part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking community.”

The agenda is highlighted by three keynote speakers: Andrew Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A; Trevor Haynes, President, North America of Subway; and Chris Tomasso, CEO of First Watch. Additional speakers include more than 80 accomplished industry leaders from across both sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola as the Founding Sponsor of our events,” said Greg Sanders, Group Publisher of QSR and FSR. “Coke’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the restaurant industry aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and drive progress.”

For full agenda and speaker rosters, visit the event websites at QSREvolutionConference.com and NextGenRestaurantSummit.com.

Sponsorship Contact

For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Eugene Drezner at edrezner@wtwhmedia.com or 919-945-0705.

About QSR

QSR delivers timely and in-depth reporting on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. For 25 years, QSR has defined this market, which includes traditional fast food, fast casual, coffee, snacks, concessions, and related segments of the foodservice industry.

About FSR

FSR informs, connects, and enriches the $300 billion full-service restaurant industry, which includes independent restaurants; national, regional, and emerging restaurant chains; and multi-concept hospitality groups.

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard- to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The Company serves seven core industry verticals including design engineering, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, food service, convenience retail, and clubs & resorts. For more information on WTWH, please visit https://www.wtwhmedia.com.

