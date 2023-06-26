The Chronicle of Higher Education Announces Recipients of SPJ’s Corbin Gwaltney Awards for Best All-Around Student Newspapers

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Chronicle of Higher Education honors the second annual winners of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Corbin Gwaltney Awards for Best All-Around Student Newspapers. The award is named after Corbin Gwaltney, co-founder of The Chronicle of Higher Education. He was a media innovator who built The Chronicle to be the most respected publication in higher education.





This year’s winners include:

Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper – Small (1-9,999 students)



Staff of The Maroon at Loyola University New Orleans

The judges said, “Consistent and clean while also graphically innovative. Smart and clear writing. Good story variety and tackles important and challenging topics.”

Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper – Large (10,000+ students)



Staff of The Independent Florida Alligator at University of Florida

“Tackling a wide variety of in-depth issues. Remains clear, clean and innovative throughout,” said the judges.

The Chronicle of Higher Education will provide a $5,000 prize to each winning newsroom.

“Congratulations to The Maroon and to The Independent Florida Alligator staff for their well-deserved wins,” said Pamela Gwaltney, Chair of The Chronicle of Higher Education. “As a life-long journalist, there’s no doubt Corbin would have been so proud of and inspired by these winning student journalists. He would also have been pleased to see the pursuit of excellence in higher-ed journalism continue because of their clear talent and dedication. We at The Chronicle are delighted to partner with the Society of Professional Journalists to offer this award in fond memory of Corbin.”

SPJ presents the Mark of Excellence Awards annually, honoring the best in student journalism. Entries are first judged on the regional level. First-place regional winners advance to the national competition, and most are recognized at their respective regional SPJ conferences. The list of this year’s national winners is showcased on SPJ’s website.

The Chronicle of Higher Education’s roots go back to 1957 when Gwaltney, then-editor of the Johns Hopkins University alumni magazine, met in New York with fellow editors from 10 other campus publications. They discussed collaborating on a journal that would supplement college alumni publications and explore higher education more broadly. For more than five decades, The Chronicle has been the unrivaled leader in higher-ed journalism, providing award-winning news and information, deep insights, and opportunities for professional growth to those who shape colleges and universities. Today, through its digital and print publications, The Chronicle reaches more than 1.7 million professionals across higher education each month.

The Society of Professional Journalists promotes the free flow of information vital to informing citizens; works to inspire and educate the next generation of journalists; and fights to protect First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and press. Support excellent journalism and fight for your right to know.

