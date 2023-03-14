The Brooks Group Releases BrooksUP for Digital Sales Training and Reinforcement

New sales training subscription experience hosted by Allego provides sales reps with IMPACT Selling® multimedia coaching, playbooks, flashcards, and more via web or mobile device

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Brooks Group, the sales training and sales management training firm that builds top performers, has released a new digital learning subscription experience for sales professionals, BrooksUP. The BrooksUP digital learning experience provides multimedia tools, playbooks, flashcards, practice conversations, video coaching, and practice exercises to promote sales skills development. BrooksUP is hosted by Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, so that it can be accessed by computer or mobile device at any time.

BrooksUP is structured to provide a guided training experience that combines audio and video instruction with skills tracking so sales managers can coach their teams and build social accountability. Managers can choose the learning paths that need the most improvements, and salespeople can access training tools anywhere using a simple interface.

“Sales professionals are too busy selling to take time out to develop their selling skills, and effective training needs to be in context, with more practice and less studying,” said Spencer Wixom, President and CEO of The Brooks Group. “That’s why we created the BrooksUP digital learning experience. BrooksUP reinforces lessons applied in the field, offering multimedia sessions that support social learning in their selling environment. And hosting on Allego makes BrooksUP tools available at any time, such as for a refresher before a sales call.”

BrooksUP was created to complement the live sales training and coaching lessons that The Brooks Group has perfected over the past 45 years. Bill Brooks, the founder of The Brooks Group, initially developed IMPACT Selling®, which has been presented to more than 1.5 million sales professionals. IMPACT stands for Investigate, Meet, Probe, Apply, Convince, Tie-it-up – the six stages of selling.

The BrooksUP digital learning experience includes Sales Skills Playbooks, six- to 10-week guides to improve selling skills in less than 30 minutes per week. There also are Post Workshop Playbooks to reinforce skills gained during live Brooks Group workshops. The digital learning experience also offers sales skills articles, mentor interviews, sales tip videos, sales audiobooks, video coaching, and PDF sales tools. Individual and team metrics dashboards track progress and skills improvement.

The Brooks Group is offering BrooksUP via the Allego sales enablement platform, so content is easy to call up via a smartphone app and browser. BrooksUP materials are accessible using simple navigation, and the content is approachable with a clear structure, so users are never lost.

“Together, Allego and The Brooks Group enable client-friendly and collaborative sales skill development that goes well beyond the classroom and gets measurable results,” said Nancy Sperry, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Allego. “Having these bite-sized learning and practice resources at their fingertips while they work gives sales reps a competitive advantage. There is content for every learning style, and gamification built into the platform makes learning fun. You can see your sales skills improving.”

For more information about BrooksUP, including subscriptions, visit http://brooksgroup.com.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company that helps companies build top-performing sales teams. The Brooks Group’s training systems provide street-smart, actionable sales enablement strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. The professionals at The Brooks Group use a no-nonsense, customizable approach to sales training that skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. At the core of every program are the solid, tested principles and tools of IMPACT Selling® – the proprietary sales training system developed from over 40 years of research and validation. IMPACT is a linked, six-step selling process that has been taught to over 1,500,000 sales professionals around the world in over 350 industries, eight different languages, and 22 countries. For more information, visit brooksgroup.com.

Contacts

Tom Woolf



415.842.7398



tomw@woolfmedia.com