The Boston Globe Names Inkhouse a 2022 Top Place to Work

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inkhouse, a strategic communications firm, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are grouped based on the number of employees: small (50 to 99 employees); medium (100 to 249); large (250 to 999); and largest (1,000 or more).

Inkhouse was ranked #22 in the small companies category of Top Places to Work’s regional program. The firm has also been recognized on a national level, through Energage’s Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, for its outstanding company culture in the following categories: women-led, employee appreciation, DE&I practices, employee wellbeing and professional development. This achievement can be attributed to the input from more than 150 Inkhouse team members from around the country including San Francisco, New York and Seattle, and remote team members across twelve other states who responded to the survey asking for their anonymous feedback on Inkhouse as an employer.

Inkhouse is a top-ranked firm with award-winning client programs built on strategic storytelling. The firm offers fully integrated programs that bring together earned PR and digital content to create markets, engage audiences, build brand equity and establish industry credibility.

Inkhouse has taken measures to ensure that its employee benefits are competitive, help improve work-life balance and keep women in the workforce. This year, the firm implemented a new policy that gives employees every other Friday off. In addition, employees who have worked at the company for ten years qualify for a six-week sabbatical. Inkhouse also expanded its paid parental leave to 20 weeks and added paid leave for employees who experience pregnancy loss, including miscarriage.

The firm is on a mission to make the public relations industry more diverse, equitable and inclusive. It’s taken actions to create change and hold itself accountable by making its diversity numbers public and promoting Tori Poole to vice president of DE&I to help foster inclusive communications.

Despite the slowing economy, the firm continues to experience record growth. Inkhouse recently promoted five senior team members to help expand its markets and services and support the recruitment and onboarding of new hybrid or fully remote employees.

“This year we are celebrating 15 years in business. Milestones like this help us remember who we are and how we got started. For us, it’s all about the people. Culture is our business model,” said Beth Monaghan, CEO and founder of Inkhouse. “It’s an honor to be named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe for the fourth time, and it’s a testament to the extraordinarily kind, values-based work community that we’ve built together.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and remembering to have some fun along the way.

“The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose.”

