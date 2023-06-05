The Bliss Group Names First-Ever Head of Employee Experience to Enhance Client Service and Professional Development

Keri Toomey, SVP and Co-Leader of Professional Services Practice, expands role to unlock employee growth and strengthen superior client service.

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bliss Group is reinforcing its commitment to developing best-in-class professionals and delivering award-winning marketing communications for its clients by naming Senior Vice President and Professional Services Practice Co-Lead Keri Toomey as the first Head of Employee Experience.

“For nearly 50 years, our success has been defined by training smart and kind professionals that deliver best-in-class client service. We are dedicated to supporting the growth of our employees and unlocking their potential through personalized career pathing and performance enablement,” said Bliss CEO Cortney Stapleton. “Keri sets a great example as someone who began her career as a Bliss intern and embraced every opportunity to grow as a professional while nurturing others along the way.”

The Bliss Group’s deepened focus on employee experience will help create the next generation of marketing and communications leaders who can counsel and innovate at the highest level for clients. As Head of Employee Experience, Keri will work with a team to implement an employee development and engagement strategy that enhances and accelerates professional growth to ensure excellent client outcomes. She will continue to serve Professional Services industry clients.

“Whether it is an employer’s market or an employee’s market, we want to attract and retain the strongest talent, which is why we have consistently prioritized our unique culture and professional development,” said Keri. “From day one I have been energized by businesses who go to market based on their people’s ideas, and I am thrilled to serve our team and clients in this new role.”

Keri’s work is informed by 15 years of experience in marketing and communications across the professional services industry. In addition, Keri holds a certificate in Mastering Talent Management from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Executive Education and a D&I in HR Management certification from HRCI.

The Bliss Group is an insight-driven marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy, and purpose. We specialize in building value for clients in the healthcare, financial, technology, business, and professional services sectors.

