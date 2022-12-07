The Bliss Group Launches Workplace Specialty Group

Firm’s Focus on Future of Work and Industries Surrounding It Codifies Decades of Expertise

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#benefits–Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced today the formation of its new Workplace Specialty Group focused on providing counsel, strategy and programming at the intersection of the future of work and employee experience. The Workplace Specialty Group codifies The Bliss Group’s decades of experience with clients across executive search and talent management, benefits and total rewards, insurance, human resources and workplace wellbeing. The newly created group supports The Bliss Group’s existing Financial Services, Business & Professional Services, Health Care, Technology and Impact practices.

“Bliss’ longstanding client portfolio across workplace industries makes the formation of this specialty group a natural progression in our strategy to address the emerging needs of our clients, particularly in today’s climate, when competing for top talent acquisition and retention is on every executive team’s priority list,” said Bob Pearson, CEO of The Bliss Group. “We look forward to continuing to build impactful programs with companies that are dedicated to improving company culture, leadership, talent and employee experience.”

The Workplace offering leverages the firm’s digital-focused, data-driven capabilities across paid, earned, shared and owned media channels, working with clients to reach the C-Suite, HR managers, employee benefits decision makers and benefits brokers, as well as companies’ number one stakeholder – employees. Bliss’ new specialty group will also drive cross-industry integrated internal communications programs that reach workforces and employee populations through messages and channels that yield high engagement and employee satisfaction.

Meghan Powers, Vice President, will lead and grow Bliss’ Workplace Specialty Group, leveraging her expertise with Fortune 500 companies across the industry to build integrated internal and external programs that impact the workplaces of today and tomorrow.

Bliss’ Workplace Specialty Group is one of the firm’s latest initiatives aimed at leading the way forward by creating the next model, idea or campaign that will make a difference in the lives of the company’s clients and the audiences they serve.

About The Bliss Group



The Bliss Group is an insight-driven marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy and purpose. We specialize in building value for clients in the healthcare, financial, technology, business and professional services sectors. Our approach is grounded in data and guided by deep industry experience. Powered by proprietary algorithms and innovative media models, we tell stories across mediums that inspire action and make an impact. For more information, please visit https://www.theblissgrp.com

