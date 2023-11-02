The Arena Group Names Katie Kulik as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) , a technology platform and media company and home to more than 265 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, HubPages, Powder, and Surfer announced today the appointment of Katie Kulik as Chief Revenue Officer. The seasoned digital media executive joins The Arena Group’s leadership team on the heels of a year marked by substantial growth and profitability for the Company.









“We’re thrilled to welcome Katie Kulik as our new Chief Revenue Officer,” said Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group. “With a proven track record of success, Katie will lead our revenue strategy and talented team in driving revenue growth, fostering innovation, and providing exceptional value to our clients and partners.”

Kulik’s impressive career spans over 25 years in traditional and digital media and advertising technology and includes more than a decade at CBS where she was Executive Vice President and Head of Global Digital Ad Sales, driving over $1 Billion in advertising revenue. In 2020, she was part of the team that helped ViacomCBS sell CNET Networks to Red Ventures for $500 Million. After completing the sale, she was named Chief Revenue Officer of CNET Media Group, a Red Ventures Company. Most recently she served as Executive Managing Director, Americas at Criteo, a leading advertising technology company.

“As the Chief Revenue Officer of The Arena Group, I am thrilled to embark on a journey that will elevate our media revenue to new heights,” stated Katie Kulik. “Guiding our exceptionally talented team and cutting-edge projects such as our Creator Network, all within the company of esteemed brands and partners, is a source of excitement and pride.”

Currently, the Company boasts ownership of over 40 brand properties and hosts more than 225 platform partners across four verticals. Despite a difficult macroeconomic environment, The Arena Group delivered impressive results in Q2 2023, with revenue growth, improved CPMs, and stable operating expenses. In addition, once closed, a proposed strategic combination with Bridge Media Networks is expected to add digital video capabilities at scale and introduce two new verticals.

For a complete list of current openings with The Arena Group, offering remote work and benefits such as unlimited paid time off and paid parental leave for all expecting parents, visit thearenagroup.net/careers. If you’d like to partner with The Arena Group, contact [email protected] or visit thearenagroup.net.

