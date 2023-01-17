The American Society for Microbiology Adopts CCC RightsLink for Scientific Communications to Manage its Growing Open Access Program

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC, a leading provider of Open Access (OA) workflow solutions, announces the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), has adopted RightsLink for Scientific Communications (RLSC) to manage its growing OA program.

ASM is one of the largest life science societies, composed of more than 30,000 scientists and health professionals. ASM’s mission is to promote and advance the microbial sciences through conferences, publications, certifications, educational opportunities, and advocacy efforts. It enhances laboratory capacity around the globe through training and resources and provides a network for scientists in academia, industry, and clinical settings.

RLSC makes it easy for scholarly publishers of all sizes to automate and scale OA institutional agreements and collect publication charges. It is the most widely-adopted, community-led market solution that simplifies OA agreement administration for publishers, funders, institutions, and authors. With more than 1,500 institutions and funders using the cross-publisher platform to manage funding requests, RLSC supports a comprehensive range of transformative deals, pure OA agreements, membership discounts, and other financial arrangements between publishers and institutions, providing real-time transaction data for all stakeholders.

“Given the rapid growth of our OA publishing business, ASM needs a robust, scalable solution,” said Melissa Junior, Senior Director, Journals, ASM. “RLSC is the market leader and a trusted partner to a growing number of society publishers. The tight integration with CCC Ringgold Solutions further enriches OA workflows with reliable, granular hierarchies and affiliation data, giving us a powerful solution to meet evolving customer needs.”

“RightsLink for Scientific Communications supports OA programs with flexible workflows that fit the unique business models of all stakeholders,” said Roy Kaufman, Managing Director, Business Development and Government Relations, CCC. “Transparent, flexible, and highly scalable technology-based solutions are more important than ever, particularly in light of the recent White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) guidance which will serve to accelerate the publishing of OA articles resulting from federally funded research.”

CCC is an active partner in the evolution of hybrid and pure OA publishing models. For years, CCC has brought together key OA stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding, and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, and podcasts. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers), STM (International Association of STM Publishers) and SSP (Society for Scholarly Publishing).

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

Contacts

Craig Sender



Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations



csender@copyright.com

917-626-7152