The American Flag Football League Names Jennifer Germer, SVP Marketing and Stefanie Fiondella, VP Communications

As SVP, Marketing, Germer will oversee the league’s marketing, branding and community relations initiatives. “I am honored to join the AFFL,” Germer said. “Flag football is flourishing, and I am excited to take part in a league steering its course towards transformational growth.”

Germer was most recently with the Austin Gamblers, one of the eight national teams in the Professional Bull Riders league, where she served as SVP, Marketing. In her most recent role, she oversaw the team’s growth across ticketing, community partnerships, media, and retail and led the development of integrated marketing strategies to connect the Gamblers with the Austin community.

In her new role, Fiondella will oversee the league’s communications initiatives, establishing the vision, voice, and key messaging for the organization, while protecting and growing the league’s brand and reputation. “It is an honor to join the AFFL and I look forward to helping build this new league while providing fans the opportunity to engage with one of the fastest-growing sports in America,” said Fiondella.

Fiondella brings to AFFL nearly two decades of experience within the sports media industry. She was most recently with WWE, where she served as VP, Communications, developing and implementing strategic internal and external communications plans to advance WWE’s global brand identity across key stakeholder audiences.

“I am proud to welcome Jennifer and Stefanie to the AFFL’s leadership team,” said Brian Michael Cooper. “Their diverse backgrounds across sports, media and entertainment will add tremendous value to our league as we launch the men’s professional division next Spring.”

The AFFL was founded in 2016 to grow the game of flag football, and has established men’s and women’s amateur and youth leagues across the United States under the mission of football for all. The inaugural season of AFFL’s pro league will launch in 2024 with teams in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville. For more information, visit affl.com and follow the league on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

