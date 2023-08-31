The American Advertising Federation Opens Los Angeles Chapter with Leading Local Agencies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Advertising Federation, the national organization representing 35,000 advertising professionals and hosts of the ADDY Awards as well as the Advertising Hall of Fame, announced the opening of a Los Angeles chapter with leading locally-based agencies.





Founding brand and agency board members include executives from Giant Group, MOCEAN, Walton Isaacson, Hawke Media, RPA, Team One, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA, Ogilvy LA, Clique-Now, The MRKT, Mixed Asian Media, IW Group, and Cal State Northridge.

The founding of AAF Los Angeles expands the national organization’s mandate to be the ‘unifying voice for advertising’. The organization will provide thought leadership, host innovative programming, attract top talent to the advertising field, cultivate future industry leaders, foster diversity, and honor advertising excellence in America’s largest West Coast market.

The local chapter will steward the next generation of SoCal advertising talent, with a focus on developing underrepresented and young professionals.

The AAF Los Angeles will celebrate the grand opening of the chapter with an official launch party on September 7th at Cara Hotel’s Bar & Lounge.

AAF LA President, Chris Degenaars, and Global Social Engagement of Giant Group said: “The AAF has been a big part of my career. It’s an absolute honor to have the opportunity to bring the American Advertising Federation to Los Angeles alongside an esteemed Board of Directors. We are working hard to bring truly inspiring and innovative experiences to the LA community, and can’t wait to share what’s ahead for the organization.”

AAF LA 1st Vice President, Erica Coates, and President of MOCEAN said: I’m humbled to serve on the board of AAF Los Angeles. Together, AAF LA will celebrate the vibrant tapestry of the Los Angeles Advertising community, weaving together innovation, inclusivity, and imagination to celebrate our diversity and creative excellence. As we mentor, guide, and uplift emerging voices, we hope to improve our dynamic city while creating a more brilliant and equitable tomorrow in advertising.”

AFF LA 2nd Vice President, Raul Rio, and SVP at Walton Isaacson said: “The relaunch of the American Advertising Federation’s LA chapter heralds a new chapter of creativity and connection. We’re committed to fostering inclusive and dynamic experiences that reflect the richness and vibrancy of Los Angeles’ advertising and marketing community. Together, we’ll write the next great story of innovation and inspiration in a city where dreams come to life.”

AAF LA Advisor, James Hidden, and Managing Director of Ogilvy LA said: “David Ogilvy famously said “Hire Giants”, and so Ogilvy LA is thrilled to support the AAF’s mission to nurture and empower the next generation of Giants. We live in exciting times for our industry, and it’s so exciting that tomorrow’s leaders now have a new, dynamic AAF community to grow with.”

Local advertising professionals and students can register for membership on the new chapter website, aaflosangeles.org/join, to join the community.

About AAF Los Angeles:

The American Advertising Federation of Los Angeles (AAF Los Angeles) was established in 2023 to unify the Los Angeles advertising community, with a focus on diversity and young professional development, led by our committed Board of Directors & Advisors.

AAF Los Angeles is a proud member of the American Advertising Federation. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the AAF is the “Unifying Voice for Advertising,” with 140+ local clubs across the U.S. representing over 35,000 advertising professionals, connecting and leading the industry. AAF helps more than 4,000 student members kickstart their careers within a 200+ college chapter network with an array of student programs.

