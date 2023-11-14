The 8th Annual Shorty Impact Awards Announced Winners

Additionally, six creative entrepreneurs received $120,000 from the Inaugural Shortys x Wave Elevate Creatives Fund in support of the fast-growing creator economy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creatoreconomy–The Shorty Impact Awards have announced the winners of the 8th Annual Shorty Impact Awards and the six recipients of the inaugural Elevate Creatives Fund presented by Wave and the Shorty Awards at a live ceremony on November 13th, 2023, at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, CA.





Winners of this year’s Shorty Impact Awards included major brands, agencies and nonprofits such as Comic Relief US, UNICEF, Edelman, MTV, VCCP, ICG, Barbie, Spike DDB, GoFundMe, Participant, McKinsey, TAAF, Smile Train, Sid Lee & The Nation of Artists, Delta Air Lines, Mastercard, Al Jazeera, Zeno Group, PopShorts, MONO, Cartoon Network, Herd MSL, Hello Monday/DEPT®, EssenceMediacom, Vita Coco, McKinney, JUV Consulting, dentsu, WWE, TheGrio, MAX, Brady and more. View the complete list of winners and honorees.

Recipients of the Inaugural Elevate Creatives Fund were also celebrated on stage

The Elevate Creatives Fund is a grant program jointly presented by Wave, the one-stop money management solution for small business owners, and the Shortys. Designed to fuel creative entrepreneurship, this program saw so many high-caliber entries that it added an additional recipient. The six recipients of this inaugural grant, totaling $120,000, were announced at the live event. View recipients here.

“The six recipients of the Elevate Creatives Fund are a truly inspiring representation of the creative small business community, and their success is critical to economic growth, job creation and the livelihood of the creator economy,” says Zahir Khoja, CEO, Wave. “From cash flow to funding, balancing competing priorities and managing every aspect of their business, solopreneurs face a number of challenges yet remain vastly underserved by financial systems. We’re thrilled to do our part to support their success and enable them to make an even greater social and cultural impact in their respective communities.”

Read the full press release here

About Shorty Awards:

The Shorty Awards honor the most innovative work in digital and social media, by organizations in all sectors and sizes, as well as individual creatives and creators from around the world. Currently, the Shortys have two annual competitions, the flagship Shorty Awards and Shorty Impact Awards dedicated to honoring the best work with a positive social impact.

