The 2023 Classy Awards Honor 11 Nonprofits Progressing the Social Sector

Addressing societal needs spanning mental health to food insecurity, the 2023 Classy Award Winners collectively served nearly 1.5 million people and animals across 34 countries last year

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Classy, an affiliate of GoFundMe and giving platform that empowers nonprofits to connect and build lasting relationships with donors, is celebrating a decade of the Classy Awards with the release of the 2023 Classy Award winners. These 11 nonprofit organizations are recognized for their significant contributions to advancing the social sector the past 12 months, with ten social innovation winners decided on by an honorary Leadership Council of nonprofit experts, and a people’s choice award voted on by the public.

The 2023 Classy Award winners represent internationally-recognized nonprofits tackling issues of food scarcity and disaster relief, as well as grassroots organizations helping advance programs for disadvantaged youth and animal rescues. Whether serving communities big or small, these winning nonprofits demonstrated their impact with the nearly 1.5 million people and animals served last year across 34 countries.

The 11 winners include:

The 2023 Leadership Council’s 27 appointees are distinguished leaders and executives from across the social sector and businesses at the intersection of social impact. With their keen expertise driving social change, this year’s Leadership Council represents organizations including Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Doctors Without Borders, Shriners Hospitals for Children, GlobalGiving and Direct Relief.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the organizations that are mobilizing communities and changing lives in this tenth year of the Classy Awards,” says Soraya Alexander, Classy President and GoFundMe COO. “This year’s winning organizations are serving populations both big and small; progressing their causes through excellence in programmatic impact, innovative solutions, implementation of creative technologies, and organizational effectiveness to drive lasting change. Each year, we extend the utmost admiration for the nonprofits being celebrated and this year’s group is no exception.”

“As a member of the Classy Leadership Council, I have the distinct privilege of helping evaluate the nominations to determine the winners of the Classy Awards,” said Stuart Sullivan, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Shriners Hospitals for Children and Leadership Council member. “As I looked through the applications this year, I was both inspired and humbled by the incredible work being done in our sector and the forward-thinking ideas nonprofits are executing every day to help create a bigger impact on the communities they serve.”

Learn more about the Classy Award Winners and their specific programs here.

About the Classy Awards

The Classy Awards is one of the largest nonprofit award programs recognizing excellence in impact and innovation. Now in its tenth year, the initiative brings together groundbreaking nonprofits and impact leaders to honor the achievements driving lasting change around the globe. Determined by the Classy Awards Leadership Council, which is comprised of trailblazing organizations in their own right, such as The Trevor Project, Doctors Without Borders, and Shriners Hospitals for Children; this honorary board evaluates nominations from thousands of organizations addressing challenges around the world.

About Classy

Classy, an affiliate of GoFundMe and Public Benefit Corporation, creates meaningful connections through giving by empowering nonprofits to take advantage of every opportunity to connect with donors and build lasting relationships. By connecting motivated donors to the causes they care about most through powerful and flexible technology, Classy transforms giving intent into measurable impact. Classy’s scalable technology provides better insights, faster engagement, and a superior giving experience. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise over $5 billion. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

