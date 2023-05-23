Teton Merger Corp. Announces the Termination of Its Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Senior Notes of TEGNA Inc.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teton Merger Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has terminated its previously announced (i) cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of TEGNA Inc.’s (“TEGNA”) outstanding 4.750% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “4.750% Notes”), 4.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “4.625% Notes”) and 5.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “5.000% Notes” and, together with the 4.750% Notes and the 4.625% Notes, the “Notes”) and (ii) solicitation of consents from holders of the 4.750% Notes, the 4.625% Notes and the 5.000% Notes to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (collectively, the “Consent Solicitation”), the terms and conditions of which are described in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated February 21, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”), as a result of the Merger Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) not having been satisfied. As a result of the termination of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation, no Notes will be purchased and all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) will be promptly returned to tendering holders. No consideration will be paid in the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation for any of the tendered Notes.

This press release constitutes a formal termination of the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation, which was made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or a solicitation of consents with respect to, any security.

Requests for documents relating to the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tender Agent, at (866) 654-2015 or (212) 430-3774 (Banks and Brokers). BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 388-3646 (collect) or (888) 292-0700 (toll free), or by email to debt_advisory@bofa.com, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (212) 902-5962 (collect) or (800) 828-3182 (toll free), or by email to GS-LM-NYC@gs.com, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC at (212) 618-7843 (collect) or (877) 381-2099 (toll free), or by email to liability.management@rbccm.com.

