Terran Orbital Releases Enhanced Versions of Enterprise Bus

Continuing to set the standards for small satellites

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced two additional configurations of its largest platform offered in the standard product line the Company initially announced in September: Enterprise. The Enterprise-class bus is the point of departure for flat packing requirements carrying up to 24 satellites per launch. It is optimal for large constellations and comes in three standard, yet configurable, configurations: A, B, and C. Each configuration comes standard with Optical Inter-Satellite Link (OISL) functionality and has a large, flat deck optimized for communication and RF payloads. A new power storage system has been designed to reduce weight and increase the power available to the payload. Configuration A is the standard model; configuration B provides additional upgraded power and payload mass representing our most-capable LEO platform to date; and configuration C swaps payload mass for additional redundancy and provides power upgrades ready for MEO and GEO applications.









Specifications Configuration A Configuration B Configuration C Configuration Flat packing Applications LEO LEO MEO / GEO Native Orbits 400km – 1,200km 1,200km – 35,000km Launch Mass (Wet)** 500kg 1,000kg Available Payload Mass 200kg 650kg 400kg Max Solar Array Power 2kW 5kW Redundancy Dual-string Power System 66, 28, 12, 9V rails available Payload Deck Area 100cm x 200cm 114.3cm x 254cm Payload Electronics Volume 40cm x 20cm x 20cm 76.2cm x 30.5cm x 30.5cm 76.2cm x 30.5cm x 30.5cm Communication Data Rate S-band: 125 Kbps uplink 2 Mbps downlink X-band: 650 Mbps downlink S, X, and Ka TT&C options, high and low data rates available Pointing Accuracy 10 to 50 arcseconds standard higher accuracy available

Our full product line of seven bus classes spans the nano, micro, mini, and small classes, and ranges from the largest model, Enterprise, to the smallest model, Triumph. The full line consists of the Enterprise, Ambassador, Nebula, Excelsior, Voyager, Renegade, and Triumph buses. These reference platforms feature flexible architecture using common building blocks, allowing for wet launch masses of 14 to 1000 kg, and are derived from designs with extensive flight heritage for various civil, defense, and commercial customers. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at Terran Orbital’s New Product Line.

“Over a decade ago, Terran Orbital pioneered the creation of CubeSat standards, and today, it is revolutionizing manufacturing of satellite buses yet again,” said Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Terran Orbital. “We are establishing benchmarks for satellite technology for the coming decade. Terran Orbital employs top-of-the-line automation and modern manufacturing processes to support the delivery of hundreds of satellites annually. From order to launch, in quantities from one to a constellation of one hundred, Terran Orbital is proud to accelerate the delivery of mission solutions.”

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

