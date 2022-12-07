Terminus Strengthens Go-To-Market Leadership With Key Promotions

Seasoned SaaS veterans to help Terminus solidify its position as the ABM platform for revenue growth

ATLANTA & INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terminus, the industry’s only true ABM platform for revenue growth, has announced new promotions to strengthen its go-to-market leadership. The company named Natalie Cunningham as chief marketing officer and Carter Lassy as chief product officer.

“I’ve always been a practitioner, strategist and strong advocate for ABM, so I’ve long been a fan and advocate for the Terminus brand. The company started the ABM revolution, building a product that champions marketers and helps them drive sustainable revenue growth,” said Cunningham. “But recently, that story has been lost in the noise with new players entering the space and shifting the definition of what ABM truly is. I joined Terminus to reclaim that narrative and take back our rightful place as the unequivocal leader in ABM.”

A versatile SaaS marketing executive, Cunningham brings a strong track record of aligning go-to-market teams to achieve sustainable revenue growth. Before joining Terminus as senior vice president of marketing, Cunningham bolstered her experience at B2B marketing agencies, consulting global Fortune 500 brands on ABM, demand generation, brand, PR and digital. Most recently, she served in executive leadership roles at high-growth SaaS companies, including Boardable and Conga, where she successfully optimized and scaled their marketing engines.

“B2B marketing has reached a tipping point,” Cunningham continued. “Changing market conditions, buying behaviors, and data privacy regulations are shaking the go-to-market foundation. By refocusing on revenue impact, efficiency and predictability, marketers have the unique opportunity to shift the conversation away from vanity metrics like lead generation to true business impact of revenue generation. At Terminus, we’re equipping our customers with the tools to not only survive but thrive in this market, surrounding their ideal customers with multi-channel experiences fueled by first-party data, best-in-class advertising, and a scalable ABM approach.”

Joining Cunningham on the leadership team, Lassy was promoted to chief product officer to help transform Terminus’ go-to-market strategy. In his role, Lassy will modernize Terminus’ product lifecycle management, enhance its go-to-market positioning, and invest in future innovation to continue delivering the most comprehensive ABM platform for B2B marketers. Before Terminus, Lassy strengthened his enterprise software experience at Experian, where he led product innovation, strategy, architecture and development. When Experian spun off Cheetah Digital in 2017, Lassy joined as senior vice president of product and chief architect to scale the company’s global product strategy.

“As a product-first leader in the MarTech space, I’ve always appreciated Terminus’ commitment to building a platform for the people actually leading the charge—marketers,” said Lassy. “When the opportunity arose to help lead the company’s go-to-market strategy transformation, I didn’t think twice. With marketers feeling pressured to drive revenue outcomes, we’re focused on delivering an action-oriented ABM platform that provides distinctive multi-channel experiences rooted in best-in-class data.”

Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Terminus. Cunningham and Lassy’s deep understanding of marketers’ pain points and expertise in bridging the revenue impact gap to drive efficient growth will be pivotal in strengthening the company’s market position.

This announcement follows the company’s recognition as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022 report, and The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022 report.

