Teradata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Public cloud ARR of $357 million, an increase of 77% as reported and 81% in constant currency from the prior-year period(1)
  • Fourth quarter recurring revenue of $357 million, a decrease of 2% as reported and an increase of 3% in constant currency from the prior-year period(1)
  • Recurring revenue was 79% of total revenue in the fourth quarter, up from 77% in the prior-year period
  • Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of ($0.07)
  • Fourth quarter Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.35(2)
  • Fourth quarter cash from operations of $129 million and free cash flow of $120 million (3)
  • Increases return of free cash flow target to 75%, up from 50%

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

“Teradata had a strong 2022, including achieving our largest quarter of cloud growth ever, and meeting or beating every element of our annual outlook,” said Steve McMillan, President and CEO, Teradata. “It was only in the middle of 2020 that we set our sights on our cloud-first future. In that short amount of time, and despite challenging macroeconomic factors, Teradata delivered more than a six-fold growth in cloud ARR. It’s clear that our strategic transformation is right for the market, and the proof is in both our financial results and the continued recognition of Teradata as a leader in cloud data and analytics.”

“Teradata’s increase of its return of free cash flow target to 75% from 50% demonstrates our conviction in the durability of our free cash flow and commitment to deliver ongoing shareholder value,” said Claire Bramley, Chief Financial Officer, Teradata. “We are energized to continue our momentum into 2023, accelerating our growth forecasts for ARR, revenue, and earnings per share. We remain on-track to achieve over one billion dollars of cloud ARR in 2025 while driving future margin expansion and free cash flow growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Public cloud ARR increased to $357 million from $202 million, an increase of 77% as reported and 81% in constant currency(1)
  • Total ARR decreased to $1.482 billion from $1.492 billion, a decrease of 1% as reported and an increase of 2% in constant currency(1)
  • Total revenue was $452 million versus $475 million, a decrease of 5% as reported and flat in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was $357 million versus $364 million, a decrease of 2% as reported and an increase of 3% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was 79% of total revenue in the fourth quarter, up from 77% in the prior-year period
  • GAAP gross margin was 58.2% versus 61.9%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.5% versus 63.2%(2)
  • GAAP operating income was $11 million versus $50 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $62 million versus $90 million(2)
  • GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) was ($0.07) versus $0.29
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.35 versus $0.57(2)
  • Cash flow from operations was $129 million versus $95 million
  • Free cash flow was $120 million versus $85 million(3)

Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights Compared to Full-Year 2021

  • Total revenue was $1.795 billion versus $1.917 billion, a decrease of 6% as reported and 2% in constant currency(1)
  • Recurring revenue was $1.419 billion versus $1.464 billion, a decrease of 3% as reported and an increase of 1% in constant currency(1)
  • GAAP gross margin was 60.2% versus 61.9%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.6% versus 63.4%(2)
  • GAAP operating income was $118 million versus $231 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $286 million versus $393 million(2)
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.31 versus $1.30
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.64 versus $2.43(2)
  • Cash flow from operations was $419 million versus $463 million
  • Free cash flow was $403 million versus $432 million(3)

Outlook

For the full-year 2023:

  • Public cloud ARR is expected to increase in the range of 53% to 57% year-over-year
  • Total ARR is expected to increase in the range of 6% to 8% year-over-year
  • Recurring revenue is expected to increase in the range of 4% to 7% year-over-year
  • Total revenue is expected to increase in the range of 1% to 4% year-over-year
  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.63 to $0.79
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.06(2)
  • Cash flow from operations is expected to be in the range $345 million to $385 million
  • Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $320 million to $360 million(3)

For the first quarter of 2023:

  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.36
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.64(2)

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for today at 5:00 a.m. PT to discuss the Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results, and provide a business and financial update, including its 2023 financial outlook. Access to the conference call, as well as a replay of the conference call, is available on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding Teradata’s operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata’s website at investor.teradata.com.

1.

The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency (“CC”) basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.teradata.com.

Revenue

 

(in millions)

 

 

For the Three Months ended December 31

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

as Reported

 

% Change in CC

Recurring revenue

$

357

 

$

364

 

(2

%)

 

3

%

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

 

17

 

 

19

 

(11

%)

 

(4

%)

Consulting services

 

78

 

 

92

 

(15

%)

 

(7

%)

Total revenue

$

452

 

$

475

 

(5

%)

 

0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

257

 

$

258

 

(0

%)

 

1

%

EMEA

 

128

 

 

135

 

(5

%)

 

3

%

APJ

 

67

 

 

82

 

(18

%)

 

(6

%)

Total revenue

$

452

 

$

475

 

(5

%)

 

(0

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Twelve Months ended December 31

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

as Reported

 

% Change in CC

Recurring revenue

$

1,419

 

$

1,464

 

(3

%)

 

1

%

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

 

65

 

 

77

 

(16

%)

 

(12

%)

Consulting services

 

311

 

 

376

 

(17

%)

 

(11

%)

Total revenue

$

1,795

 

$

1,917

 

(6

%)

 

(2

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

1,038

 

$

1,044

 

(1

%)

 

0

%

EMEA

 

465

 

 

543

 

(14

%)

 

(7

%)

APJ

 

292

 

 

330

 

(12

%)

 

(2

%)

Total revenue

$

1,795

 

$

1,917

 

(6

%)

 

(2

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

% Change

as Reported

 

% Change in CC

Total annual recurring revenue*

$

1,482

 

$

1,492

 

(1

%)

 

2

%

Public cloud ARR**

$

357

 

$

202

 

77

%

 

81

%

* Total annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all recurring contracts, including subscription, cloud, software upgrade rights, and maintenance. Total ARR does not include managed services and third-party software. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

** Public cloud ARR is defined as the annual value at a point in time of all contracts related to public cloud implementations of Teradata VantageCloud and does not include ARR related to private or managed cloud implementations. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

2.

Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, all of which exclude certain items, and which may be reported on a constant currency basis, are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of our non-GAAP measures do not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata’s definition may differ from other companies’ definitions of these measures.

 
The following tables reconcile Teradata’s actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company’s actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income, and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company’s operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.

For the

Three Months

 

For the

Twelve Months

 

(in millions, except per share data)

ended December 31

 

ended December 31

 

Gross Profit:

2022

 

2021

 

% Chg.

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Chg.

GAAP Gross Profit

$

263

 

$

294

 

(11

%)

 

$

1,081

 

$

1,186

 

 

(9

%)

% of Revenue

 

58.2

%

 

61.9

%

 

 

60.2

%

 

61.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

4

 

 

6

 

 

 

16

 

 

18

 

 

 

Reorganization and transformation cost

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

11

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

269

 

$

300

 

(10

%)

 

$

1,105

 

$

1,215

 

 

(9

%)

% of Revenue

 

59.5

%

 

63.2

%

 

 

61.6

%

 

63.4

%

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income

$

11

 

$

50

 

(78

%)

 

$

118

 

$

231

 

 

(49

%)

% of Revenue

 

2.4

%

 

10.5

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

12.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

36

 

 

33

 

 

 

126

 

 

112

 

 

 

Reorganization and transformation cost

 

15

 

 

7

 

 

 

42

 

 

50

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

62

 

$

90

 

(31

%)

 

$

286

 

$

393

 

 

(27

%)

% of Revenue

 

13.7

%

 

18.9

%

 

 

15.9

%

 

20.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Loss) / Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net (Loss) / Income

($

7

)

$

33

 

(121

%)

 

$

33

 

$

147

 

 

(78

%)

% of Revenue

 

(1.5

%)

 

6.9

%

 

 

1.8

%

 

7.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

36

 

 

33

 

 

 

126

 

 

112

 

 

 

Reorganization and transformation cost

 

 

15

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

Income tax adjustments(i)

 

(8

)

 

(8

)

 

 

(27

)

 

(34

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income

 

$

36

 

 

$

64

 

 

(44

%)

 

$

174

 

 

$

274

 

 

(36

%)

% of Revenue

 

8.0

%

 

13.5

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

14.3

%

 

 

For the Three Months

ended December 31

 

For the Twelve Months

ended December 31

 

2023 Outlook

Earnings Per Share:

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2023 Q1

Guidance

 

2023 FY

Guidance

GAAP (Loss) / Earnings Per Share

($0.07

)

 

$0.29

 

 

$0.31

 

 

$1.30

 

 

$0.32 – $0.36

 

$0.63 – $0.79

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.35

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

0.30

 

 

1.30

 

Reorganization and transformation cost

 

0.15

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.20

 

Income tax adjustments(i)

 

(0.08

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.26

)

 

 

(0.30

)

 

(0.06

)

 

(0.23

)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.35

 

$0.57

 

 

$1.64

 

 

$2.43

 

 

$0.60 – $0.64

 

$1.90 – $2.06

i.

Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. Of this amount, the adjustment for the tax impact of ceasing our operations in Russia created a favorable EPS impact of zero and 0.05 cents, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. As a result of these adjustments, the Company’s GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was 450.0% and December 31, 2021 was 21.4% as compared to the non-GAAP effective tax rates of 32.1% and 21.0%, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, the GAAP effective tax rate was 50.7% for 2022 and 23.4% for 2021 as compared to the non-GAAP effective tax rates of 26.0% and 22.4%, respectively.

3.

As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow is a useful non-GAAP measure for investors. Free cash flow does not have a uniform definition under GAAP in the United States and therefore, Teradata’s definition may differ from other companies’ definitions of this measure. Teradata’s management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures which can be used for among other things, investments in the Company’s existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the Company’s balance sheet, repurchase of Company stock and repay the Company’s debt obligations. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

(in millions)

For the

Three Months

 

For the

Twelve Months

 

 

 

ended December 31

 

ended December 31

 

Outlook

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by operating activities

(GAAP)(4)

$

129

 

$

95

 

 

$

419

 

 

$

463

 

 

$345 to $385

Less capital expenditures for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenditures for property and equipment

 

(8

)

 

(9

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(28

)

 

(~15)

Additions to capitalized software

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(3

)

 

(~10)

Total capital expenditures

 

(9

)

 

(10

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(31

)

 

(~25)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)

$

120

 

$

85

 

 

$

403

 

 

$

432

 

 

$320 to $360

4.

Cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, include a one-time, non-recurring, tax refund of fifty million dollars.

Note to Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs, and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, liquidity, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and often can be identified by words such as “expect,” “strive,” “looking ahead,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “estimate,” “believe,” “will,” “would,” “likely,” “intend,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include our 2023 first quarter and full year financial guidance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those relating to: the global economic environment and business conditions in general, including inflation and/or recessionary conditions, the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us, or the timing of purchases by our current and potential customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry and the data analytics business; fluctuations in our operating, capital allocation, and cash flow results; our ability to execute and realize the anticipated benefits of our business transformation program or other restructuring and cost saving initiatives; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, including sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, and/or acts of war; risks associated with the ongoing and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and operating results and on our customers and suppliers; risks associated with data privacy, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective products for our customers, as well as, internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition, availability and/or market acceptance of new and existing products, product features and services; tax rates; turnover of our workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful execution of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; subscription arrangements that may be cancelled or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q or current reports on Forms 8-K, as well as Teradata’s annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Schedule A
 
 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions, except per share amounts – unaudited)
 
For the Period Ended December 31
Three Months Twelve Months

2022

 

2021

 

% Chg

 

2022

2021

% Chg

Revenue
 
Recurring

$

357

 

$

364

 

(2

%)

$

1,419

 

$

1,464

 

(3

%)

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

 

17

 

 

19

 

(11

%)

 

65

 

 

77

 

(16

%)

Consulting services

 

78

 

 

92

 

(15

%)

 

311

 

 

376

 

(17

%)

 
Total revenue

 

452

 

 

475

 

(5

%)

 

1,795

 

 

1,917

 

(6

%)

 
Gross profit
 
Recurring

 

253

 

 

271

 

 

1,022

 

 

1,099

 

% of Revenue

 

70.9

%

 

74.5

%

 

72.0

%

 

75.1

%

Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other

 

4

 

 

9

 

 

18

 

 

34

 

% of Revenue

 

23.5

%

 

47.4

%

 

27.7

%

 

44.2

%

Consulting services

 

6

 

 

14

 

 

41

 

 

53

 

% of Revenue

 

7.7

%

 

15.2

%

 

13.2

%

 

14.1

%

 
Total gross profit

 

263

 

 

294

 

 

1,081

 

 

1,186

 

% of Revenue

 

58.2

%

 

61.9

%

 

60.2

%

 

61.9

%

 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

175

 

 

170

 

 

650

 

 

646

 

Research and development expenses

 

77

 

 

74

 

 

313

 

 

309

 

 
Income from operations

 

11

 

 

50

 

 

118

 

 

231

 

% of Revenue

 

2.4

%

 

10.5

%

 

6.6

%

 

12.1

%

 
Other expense, net

 

(9

)

 

(8

)

 

(51

)

 

(39

)

 
Income before income taxes

 

2

 

 

42

 

 

67

 

 

192

 

% of Revenue

 

0.4

%

 

8.8

%

 

3.7

%

 

10.0

%

 
Income tax expense

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

34

 

 

45

 

% Tax rate

 

450.0

%

 

21.4

%

 

50.7

%

 

23.4

%

 
Net (loss) income

$

(7

)

$

33

 

$

33

 

$

147

 

% of Revenue

 

(1.5

%)

 

6.9

%

 

1.8

%

 

7.7

%

 
Net (loss) income per common share
Basic

$

(0.07

)

$

0.31

 

$

0.32

 

$

1.35

 

Diluted

$

(0.07

)

$

0.29

 

$

0.31

 

$

1.30

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic

 

101.6

 

 

107.7

 

 

103.2

 

 

108.6

 

Diluted

 

101.6

 

 

112.2

 

 

105.8

 

 

112.9

 

Schedule B
 
 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions – unaudited)
 
 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Assets
 
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

569

 

$

506

 

$

592

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

364

 

 

253

 

 

336

 

Inventories

 

8

 

 

13

 

 

26

 

Other current assets

 

87

 

 

83

 

 

152

 

 
Total current assets

 

1,028

 

 

855

 

 

1,106

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

244

 

 

234

 

 

288

 

Right of use assets – operating lease, net

 

13

 

 

15

 

 

26

 

Goodwill

 

390

 

 

385

 

 

396

 

Capitalized contract costs, net

 

92

 

 

88

 

 

111

 

Deferred income taxes

 

213

 

 

192

 

 

202

 

Other assets

 

42

 

 

49

 

 

40

 

 
Total assets

$

2,022

 

$

1,818

 

$

2,169

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
 
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt

$

 

$

 

$

88

 

Current portion of finance lease liability

 

67

 

 

66

 

 

77

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

12

 

Accounts payable

 

94

 

 

79

 

 

67

 

Payroll and benefits liabilities

 

137

 

 

110

 

 

148

 

Deferred revenue

 

589

 

 

462

 

 

552

 

Other current liabilities

 

112

 

 

78

 

 

89

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

1,007

 

 

803

 

 

1,033

 

 
Long-term debt

 

498

 

 

498

 

 

324

 

Finance lease liability

 

54

 

 

45

 

 

53

 

Operating lease liability

 

10

 

 

11

 

 

18

 

Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities

 

101

 

 

127

 

 

138

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

8

 

 

14

 

 

27

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

7

 

 

6

 

 

7

 

Other liabilities

 

79

 

 

79

 

 

109

 

 
Total liabilities

 

1,764

 

 

1,583

 

 

1,709

 

 
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Paid-in capital

 

1,941

 

 

1,908

 

 

1,808

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,565

)

 

(1,519

)

 

(1,211

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(119

)

 

(155

)

 

(138

)

 
Total stockholders’ equity

 

258

 

 

235

 

 

460

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,022

 

$

1,818

 

$

2,169

 

Schedule C
 
 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions – unaudited)
 
For the Period Ended December 31
Three Months Twelve Months

2022

 

2021

 

2022

2021

Operating activities
Net (loss) income

$

(7

)

$

33

 

$

33

 

$

147

 

 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

33

 

 

36

 

 

134

 

 

149

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

36

 

 

33

 

 

126

 

 

112

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(19

)

 

4

 

 

(26

)

 

14

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables

 

(111

)

 

(46

)

 

(28

)

 

(5

)

Inventories

 

5

 

 

(9

)

 

18

 

 

3

 

Current payables and accrued expenses

 

57

 

 

(28

)

 

35

 

 

17

 

Deferred revenue

 

121

 

 

87

 

 

18

 

 

42

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

14

 

 

(15

)

 

109

 

 

(16

)

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

129

 

 

95

 

 

419

 

 

463

 

 
Investing activities
Expenditures for property and equipment

 

(8

)

 

(9

)

 

(14

)

 

(28

)

Additions to capitalized software

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

(3

)

Other investing activities

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(11

)

 

(10

)

 

(18

)

 

(31

)

 
Financing activities
Repurchases of common stock

 

(41

)

 

(68

)

 

(387

)

 

(244

)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

Repayments of long-term borrowings

 

 

 

(12

)

 

(13

)

 

(44

)

Payments of finance leases

 

(19

)

 

(24

)

 

(86

)

 

(92

)

Other financing activities, net

 

(1

)

 

 

 

5

 

 

24

 

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

(61

)

 

(104

)

 

(381

)

 

(356

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

5

 

 

(3

)

 

(44

)

 

(14

)

 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

62

 

 

(22

)

 

(24

)

 

62

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

509

 

 

617

 

 

595

 

 

533

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

571

 

$

595

 

$

571

 

$

595

 

 
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Assets acquired by finance leases

$

31

 

$

14

 

$

78

 

$

76

 

Assets acquired by operating leases

$

1

 

$

 

$

4

 

$

9

 

Schedule D
 
 
TERADATA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions – unaudited)
 
For the Three Months Ended December 31 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

As Reported

 

% Change

Constant Currency (2)

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

As Reported

 

% Change

Constant Currency (2)

Segment Revenue
 
Americas

$

257

 

$

258

 

(0

%)

1

%

$

1,038

 

$

1,044

 

(1

%)

0

%

EMEA

 

128

 

 

135

 

(5

%)

3

%

 

465

 

 

543

 

(14

%)

(7

%)

APJ

 

67

 

 

82

 

(18

%)

(6

%)

 

292

 

 

330

 

(12

%)

(2

%)

 
 
Total segment revenue

 

452

 

 

475

 

(5

%)

0

%

 

1,795

 

 

1,917

 

(6

%)

(2

%)

 
Segment gross profit
 
Americas

 

150

 

 

166

 

 

643

 

 

690

 

% of Revenue

 

58.4

%

 

64.3

%

 

61.9

%

 

66.1

%

EMEA

 

78

 

 

88

 

 

285

 

 

337

 

% of Revenue

 

60.9

%

 

65.2

%

 

61.3

%

 

62.1

%

APJ

 

41

 

 

46

 

 

177

 

 

188

 

% of Revenue

 

61.2

%

 

56.1

%

 

60.6

%

 

57.0

%

 
Total segment gross profit

 

269

 

 

300

 

 

1,105

 

 

1,215

 

% of Revenue

 

59.5

%

 

63.2

%

 

61.6

%

 

63.4

%

 
Reconciling items(1)

 

(6

)

 

(6

)

 

(24

)

 

(29

)

 
Total gross profit

$

263

 

$

294

 

$

1,081

 

$

1,186

 

% of Revenue

 

58.2

%

 

61.9

%

 

60.2

%

 

61.9

%

