Tenon’s Revolutionary Marketing Solution Built on ServiceNow Attracts $3M in Seed Funding from ServiceNow Ventures and High Alpha

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tenon, an enterprise marketing workflow company today announced it has raised a $3M seed round led by High Alpha and ServiceNow Ventures. Built on ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better, Tenon will use the funds to expand its team and advance its product which Co-Founder Ben Person says “provides a single solution for marketing teams to execute campaigns, projects, and marketing work.”

“As the ServiceNow platform expands across the entire enterprise, we are eager to partner with innovative companies who share our purpose in making the world work for everyone,” said Vishal Kumar Gupta, VP of Corporate Development and Ventures at ServiceNow. “We’re proud to support Tenon and its efforts to transform marketing workflows for the better – making them simpler, more seamless, and more efficient.”

Tenon is led by Ben Person, a seasoned marketing and software executive well-versed in the ServiceNow ecosystem. Person previously held the role of CMO at Nuvolo and as a Global ServiceNow Leader for Dell Technologies. He is joined by Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Ben Ivers who previously served as the VP of Solutions Consulting for Terminus Software and as a Solutions Consultant for Mapp Digital and Teradata.

“Marketing has become a core function and valued revenue-driver across organizations and industries, but there’s still a massive gap in tools that effectively solve how marketers orchestrate cohesive campaigns,” said Ben Ivers. “Tenon is built by marketers – specifically for marketers – to create a single-source platform that seamlessly connects stakeholders and intuitively helps marketing teams produce positive business outcomes.”

Following the remote work trends that continue to expand, Tenon’s development comes at a time when the stakes for effective marketing project management couldn’t be higher. Despite the need, 3 out of 4 marketers are not happy with the way their team manages work or the tools they use. As a result, 70% of marketers end up working in spreadsheets and manual processes to manage their work. Source: Demand Metric

Tenon was launched in April 2023, out of High Alpha Studio – a pioneer of the venture studio model which revolutionized the way startups are launched and grown. Founded in 2015 by veteran SaaS founders who created the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, their portfolio includes disruptive marketing solutions like Lessonly, Zylo, G2, Terminus, and Octiv.

“Ben Person and Ben Ivers are proven marketing tech business builders. The combination of Tenon’s enterprise marketing workflow solution and the power of the ServiceNow platform is both a winner for customers and in the sweet spot for these talented co-founders,” says Mike Fitzgerald, Partner at High Alpha.

Already the top choice in the marketing departments of global enterprises, Tenon is quickly becoming an integral part of high-performing marketing teams.

“Tenon has a powerful and compelling vision,” said Kelly McDermott, CMO at Caregility. “We are excited to collaborate with a passionate team as they work to build a great platform, company, and transform the way marketing teams get work done.”

For more information on how Tenon can help enterprises empower marketing teams to plan, execute and measure the performance of campaigns like never before, visit tenonhq.com.

Tenon is the leader in enterprise marketing workflows. Built on ServiceNow, Tenon provides a single solution for marketing teams to execute campaigns, projects and marketing work. Designed by marketers for marketers, Tenon delivers marketing solutions in a single enterprise platform already used by IT, HR, finance and customer service so companies can collaborate and get work done like never before.

High Alpha is a leading venture studio that conceives, launches and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies. Founded in 2015 by tech veterans Scott Dorsey, Eric Tobias, Mike Fitzgerald and Kristian Andersen, the Indianapolis-based firm pioneered the venture studio model. To date High Alpha has raised $250M across three funds from leading enterprise software investors and has launched and invested in more than 70 startups, including Lessonly, Socio, Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Rheaply, LogicGate, MetaCX, Mandolin, project44 and more. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha.

