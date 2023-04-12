Tenon Unveils Transformative Solution for Enterprise Marketers in Partnership With ServiceNow and High Alpha

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Tenon, an enterprise marketing work management platform built on ServiceNow, is announcing its official launch with High Alpha. Built by marketers for marketers, Tenon gives marketing teams the technology they need to collaborate and execute campaigns at scale while providing visibility to drive company-wide alignment, support and prove the value of marketing initiatives by tying into the ServiceNow ecosystem.

With founding capital from both ServiceNow Ventures and pioneering venture studio High Alpha, Tenon is focused on solving project bottlenecks for enterprises working to align large marketing departments who are challenged by remote work silos, overlapping systems and turnover. With one architecture, one data model, one platform, ServiceNow’s cross-enterprise workflows automate work seamlessly to increase productivity and create great experiences. The Now Platform serves as the foundation for Tenon, bringing workflow alignment and digital efficiency to marketers.

“Powered by the Now Platform, Tenon is changing the way marketers work,” said John Ball, senior vice president and general manager, customer and industry workflows at ServiceNow. “By bringing marketing teams together on a single, unified platform, organizations can better connect people, processes and systems to drive efficiencies and improve experiences, while saving time and money. With Tenon, we’re doubling down on our commitment to delivering productivity and innovation across the entire enterprise, including accelerating results across the marketing department.”

Tenon is led by Co-Founder and CEO Ben Person, a seasoned marketing and software executive with deep experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem. Person previously served as the chief marketing officer for Nuvolo and as a global ServiceNow leader for Dell Technologies. Person is joined by Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Ben Ivers, an experienced SaaS solutions architect and digital marketer who drove product adoption as the VP of solutions consulting for Terminus Software and as a solutions consultant for Mapp Digital and Teradata.

“The founding team at Tenon is uniquely positioned to build the next generation of marketing tools on the ServiceNow platform,” said High Alpha Partner Mike Fitzgerald. “The market has long been in need of an enterprise-grade work management system, built specifically for the needs of marketers, on the ServiceNow platform.”

According to Demand Metric, three out of four marketers are not happy with the way their team manages work or the tools they use. As a result, 70% of marketers end up working in spreadsheets with manual processes to manage their work.

“As marketing teams are asked to do more – often with less – the need for digital transformation and company alignment has never been greater,” said Ivers.

By bringing marketing teams together on a single platform that connects siloed systems across an organization, Tenon maximizes:

Visibility into marketing timelines and deliverables across all departments.

Collaboration like never before with information technology, human resources, workplace, customer service, finance, legal and the rest of the core business functions already on ServiceNow.

Time and effort spent executing marketing work and value-driving activities.

“Often in enterprise organizations, marketing is left on an island,” said Person. “Their work is siloed from the greater organization and they lack the tools needed to enable intuitive collaboration and the ability to execute campaigns without chaos. By empowering marketing teams with transformative technology, we can provide a unified system that helps marketers streamline their work and drive meaningful business results.”

To support the development of their Built on ServiceNow solution, Tenon has collaborated with ServiceNow’s Partner Solutions Center of Excellence. This team is resourced with experts who enable the co-creation process with partners through technical and business guidance, accelerating time-to-market and improving customer outcomes.

For more information on how Tenon can help enterprises empower marketing teams to plan, execute and measure the performance of campaigns, visit tenonhq.com.

About Tenon

Tenon is the leader in enterprise marketing workflows. Built on ServiceNow, Tenon provides a single platform for marketing teams to execute campaigns, projects and marketing work. Designed by marketers for marketers, Tenon delivers marketing solutions in a single enterprise platform already used by IT, HR, finance and customer service so companies can collaborate and get work done like never before.

About High Alpha

High Alpha is a leading venture studio that conceives, launches and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies. Founded in 2015 by tech veterans Scott Dorsey, Eric Tobias, Mike Fitzgerald and Kristian Andersen, the Indianapolis-based firm pioneered the venture studio model. To date High Alpha has raised $250M across three funds from leading enterprise software investors and has launched and invested in more than 70 startups, including Lessonly, Socio, Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Rheaply, LogicGate, MetaCX, Mandolin, project44 and more. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha.

