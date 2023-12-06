TELUS International a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Labeling Software 2023 Vendor Assessment

More than four billion data annotations completed across all content types

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced it was named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Labeling Software 2023 Vendor Assessment. This global assessment evaluated vendors offering data labeling software technologies and capabilities, including TELUS International’s proprietary Ground Truth Studios (GT Studios) platform.





“We believe this prestigious acknowledgment in the IDC MarketScape underscores TELUS International’s ongoing commitment since 2005 to be a worldwide leader in AI data solutions by investing in the ongoing advancement and transformative enhancement of our unique proprietary GT Studios platform in order to consistently deliver accurate, efficient, scalable and on-time data labeling solutions for our clients,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “TELUS International has a vital role in unlocking the value of unstructured data within AI/ML algorithms. Our focus on innovation and passion for excellence enable us to support our clients’ ambitions to bring new and complex AI and generative AI use cases to life by harnessing both platform automation and human intelligence to create diverse and representative AI training datasets while reducing bias.”

The comprehensive IDC MarketScape report highlights the critical role of data labeling in fueling the expansion of the machine learning life-cycle market, particularly in new AI/ML applications using unstructured data for conversational AI, speech recognition, sentiment analysis, object detection in autonomous driving and robotics applications, medical imaging, facial recognition, and more.

“Data labeling can be expensive, slow, and labor-intensive, but it’s necessary to derive value from AI/ML models using unstructured data, such as text, images, videos, and audio data,” said Kathy Lange, Research Director of AI Software at IDC. “New AI-assisted software platforms, such as TELUS International GT Studios, dramatically reduce the effort traditionally required by human labelers, resulting in reduced time and costs for data labeling while delivering improved quality and accuracy of results.”

The IDC MarketScape noted the following strengths for TELUS International:

Enterprise features. In addition to its AI-assisted labeling capabilities, the offering is highly adaptable and configurable for clients’ unique workflow requirements. It contains comprehensive data management, workflow orchestration, integrated analytics, quality control performance dashboards, a host of security features, and more. All data annotation types are supported in a single tool, allowing dedicated workers to become more familiar with the interface and capabilities.

In addition to its AI-assisted labeling capabilities, the offering is highly adaptable and configurable for clients’ unique workflow requirements. It contains comprehensive data management, workflow orchestration, integrated analytics, quality control performance dashboards, a host of security features, and more. All data annotation types are supported in a single tool, allowing dedicated workers to become more familiar with the interface and capabilities. Global data collection. TELUS International’s broad geographic presence helps companies source and consolidate text, image, audio, and video data across many countries and regions. It has collected hundreds of thousands of kilometers of sensor data for its automotive and consumer electronics clients.

TELUS International’s broad geographic presence helps companies source and consolidate text, image, audio, and video data across many countries and regions. It has collected hundreds of thousands of kilometers of sensor data for its automotive and consumer electronics clients. Scalability. TELUS International’s platform supports large data-intensive projects to support petabytes of data and a wide range of data and annotation types. The scalability of its global workforce also supports large, complex, single or multimodal projects.

TELUS International’s fully-automated GT Studios is an all-in-one platform for data annotation, project and people management. The platform combines the best of data annotation and computer vision capabilities with the power of its diverse global AI Community of 1.2 million professional annotators and linguists. GT Studios assists brands in building high-quality AI training datasets for models across various industries and is capable of handling all data types across 500+ languages and dialects, and provides:

Advanced tools that automatically distribute work to the most qualified global contributors

Worker seniority system to ensure high-quality data that is both diverse and representative

Seamless project and AI Community management with an ability to scale contributors up and down to meet project demands

Built-in spot-checks to ensure quality

Upgrade your AI today. Partner with our AI Data Solutions experts to customize the exact project to advance your machine learning needs. Let’s connect.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

Contacts

TELUS International Media Relations

Ali Wilson



(604) 328-7093



[email protected]

TELUS International Investor Relations

Jason Mayr



(604) 695-3455



[email protected]