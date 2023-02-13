TelevisaUnivision to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Thursday, February 23

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TelevisaUnivision today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that same day.

The live webcast and replay of the call will be available at investors.televisaunivision.com. The call will also be accessible by dialing (800) 343-4849 (within U.S.) or (785) 424-1699 (outside U.S.).

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company’s media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to premium streaming services PrendeTV and Blim TV, which altogether host over 40,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The Company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Betsy Frank | bmillerfrank@televisaunivision.com

Media Relations: Alyssa Bernstein | abernstein@televisaunivision.com