TelevisaUnivision Reinforces Its Position as Home of Hispanic America, Spotlighting Massive Reach, Culture-Driving Content and Market-Leading Capabilities at 2023-24 Upfront Presentation

Monthly Active Users on ViX Surpass 30 Million with Several New Original Series Premiering in 2024 Featuring Eugenio Derbez, Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli

Company Secures Spanish-Language Rights to Copa America and Super Bowl LVIII

Donna Speciale, President of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision, took the stage at the company’s presentation at Pier 36 in New York City, proclaiming: “Today, we are the leader in entertaining the Spanish-speaking world – a powerhouse portfolio of media brands and capabilities with no equal.” She continued, “we have incredible momentum and massive reach to an influential and growing audience. This is ‘Young América,’ contributing 100% of 18-34 growth over the next five years and driving our collective culture.”

Speciale announced significant progress towards closing the gap of advertisers who invest in Spanish-language media, stating that TelevisaUnivision has welcomed over 110 new brands since she took the stage last year. Underscoring the company’s efforts towards solving for the data inequities that have plagued media measurement for decades, Speciale announced over 150 clients are activating against the company’s Hispanic household data graph, which now covers nearly 100% of all U.S. Hispanic households. Additionally, Speciale called on the industry to lean into big data, recognizing Nielsen’s Big Data Plus Panel solution as a huge step for equity, proclaiming that “there’s finally a currency where Hispanics and their media behaviors are accurately measured.”

Pierluigi Gazzolo, Chief Executive Officer of ViX, the company’s renowned global streaming service, took the stage and showcased ViX’s continued momentum, announcing the platform now has more than 30 million monthly active users globally. Addressing the room of advertisers and marketers, Gazzolo emphasized that “consumption on the platform is continuing to grow rapidly – 80% of consumption on ViX is content no one else has and, importantly, 63% of users on ViX are incremental to the massive audience we serve on linear, which means greater cross-platform reach for all of you.”

President of U.S. Networks Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer introduced the company’s news, sports and entertainment content offering for 2023-2024, stating: “It’s undeniable that our content eclipses everyone else in the media landscape.” He continued, “on our networks alone, we deliver over 60% of all Spanish-language viewing, making Univision the #1 network among Hispanics for 30 consecutive years. Our legacy, our advocacy, our consistency, our equity, and, of course, our stars, are why Hispanic viewers choose us.”

Content Highlights:

TelevisaUnivision has partnered with the National Football League and CBS Sports to televise the Super Bowl in Spanish on Sunday, February 11th. This marks the company’s first-ever national broadcast of an NFL game. The company’s sports division, TUDN, brings its long-standing football expertise to the passionate US Hispanic fanbase in the United States, following over five decades of Super Bowl production in Mexico.

The 48th edition of Copa America comes to TUDN and TelevisaUnivision platforms from June 14th to July 14, 2024. Hosted in the United States for the second time in history, the tournament will feature all 10 CONMEBOL national teams, including World Champion Argentina; and 6 CONCACAF guest teams, including the United States and Mexico.

Anchor of Univision’s AQUÍ Y AHORA, Ilia Calderon will host a new true crime series premiering on ViX called SEÑALES DEL CRIMEN, which takes a look at compelling storylines through the Latino lens.

Starring Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli, EL EXTRAÑO RETORNO DE DIANA SALAZAR is an adaptation of the iconic telenovela coming to ViX in 2024 about two soulmates trapped in the threshold between life and death over several centuries.

CIRCO GOMEZ is a new series in development for ViX, as part of its first-look deal with the talented Eugenio Derbez, about a dysfunctional family that runs a shoddy traveling circus.

The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will air live from Seville, Spain on November 16, marking first-ever international telecast in the history of the show.

Univision and UniMás’s upcoming primetime programming will include the best of entertainment, music and comedy, including groundbreaking telenovelas such as VENCER LA CULPA and TIERRA DE ESPERANZA, as well as exciting non-scripted franchises MIRA QUIÉN BAILA, DE NOCHE PERO SIN SUEÑO, and HOTEL VIP, among others.

