TEGNA Stations Receive Three 2023 Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that WKYC in Cleveland and WXIA in Atlanta have received three 2023 Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie Awards shine a spotlight on women in media and recognize individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

“We are very proud of our exceptional journalists who produce and share stories that fundamentally impact lives and advance the truth in the communities we serve,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “We congratulate all of the Gracie Award winners who are making a positive change with their powerful storytelling.”

TEGNA stations’ winners and honorable mention recipients include:

WKYC Studios’ journalist and weekday morning anchor Danielle Wiggins received the On-Air Talent (TV-Local) award. Wiggins found herself part of the story in 2022 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She faced her health journey with grace, strength, and the will to make a difference. WKYC’s “Do It for Danielle” campaign helped shine a light on health disparities and lack of access to screenings for women with breast cancer and raised funds for cancer research and a local cancer wellness center. WKYC is TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Cleveland.

WKYC Studios’ “Sunday GO!” received an award for News Magazine (TV-Local). Anchored by an all-female team of journalists, including Isabel Lawrence, Brianna Dahlquist, meteorologist Payton Domschke, supervising producer Jessica Miller, producer Rachel Gross, and a countless team of talented photographers and editors, “Sunday GO!” is a special weekly newsmagazine that features long-form storytelling across platforms.

WXIA, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta, received a Documentary (TV-Local) award for “A Different Cry,” a three-part investigation into the rising suicide rates among Black youth in America. The series, led by WXIA’s award-winning Atticus investigative unit, is told through the eyes of two families who lost their sons to suicide and shows how school systems are ill-equipped to handle bullying complaints. “A Different Cry” also sheds light on how poor records and data are obscuring the true nature of this crisis in America.

WKYC Studios received an Honorable Mention in the Investigative Feature (TV-Local) category for “Cedar Point: Shattered Summer Dreams,” an investigative series in partnership with TEGNA stations WTOL in Toledo and WBNS in Columbus that looked at sexual assault reports filed by women working at the park.

WXIA investigative reporter Kristin Crowley received an Honorable Mention in the Hard News Feature (TV-Local) category for “Frankensteined Guardrails: The Monster on Georgia Roads,” which led to guardrails across the state being inspected by authorities following the station’s reporting.

WXIA producer Ciara Bri’d Frisbie received an Honorable Mention in the Producer-Scripted/Edited/Live (TV Local) category.

More information about the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards is available at https://allwomeninmedia.org/.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Anne Bentley



Vice President, Corporate Communications



703-873-6366



abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Julie Heskett



Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis



703-873-6747



investorrelations@TEGNA.com