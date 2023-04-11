TEGNA Stations KARE and KXTV Nominated for Peabody Awards

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KARE in Minneapolis and KXTV in Sacramento have been nominated for Peabody Awards, which honor the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2022.

In the News category, KARE was nominated for KARE 11 Investigates – The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect, a year-long series and primetime special. In the series, reporters A.J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, along with investigative producer Steve Eckert and photojournalists Gary Knox, David Peterlinz and Ronald Stover revealed how violent criminal suspects deemed too mentally ill to stand trial in Minnesota are often released without adequate treatment or supervision – and go on to commit new crimes, including murders. Citing KARE 11’s findings, state lawmakers passed sweeping reforms.

Also in the News category, KXTV was nominated for The Price of Care: Taken by the State. This five-episode investigation exposed alarming practices and abuse by the state agency responsible for protecting Californians with disabilities. The series has been credited with helping to pass first-of-its-kind legislation to make it easier for people to terminate conservatorships and wrote the concept of “supported decision making” into California law. The Price of Care was produced by investigative reporter Andie Judson, director of special projects and engagement Gonzalo Magaña, investigative producers Rory Ward and Tyler Horst, and producers Mike Bunnell and Sabrina Sanchez, all of whom are part of the award-winning KXTV/ABC10 Originals team.

“Investigative journalism has the power to uncover hidden truths, expose corruption and bring justice to those who have been wronged,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. “We are proud of our stations’ groundbreaking investigative journalism that holds those in power accountable and sheds light on the issues that matter most in our communities.”

