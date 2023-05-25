TEGNA Stations Honored with 84 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 84 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. KARE in Minneapolis received 12 individual awards, the most given this year, and the most in its history.

Three stations – KARE, KGW and WFAA – garnered the overall excellence honor, the highest achievement awarded. Three stations – KUSA, KGW and WTIC – won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes “news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience’s understanding of news.” Six TEGNA stations – KARE, KING, KUSA, KXTV, NEWS CENTER MAINE and WXIA – received excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion, more than any other station group. This new category was introduced in 2021 and is given for “outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.”

“We commend our stations and journalists for their dedication to providing essential news coverage, impactful investigative reports and insightful stories that embrace and reflect the rich diversity within their local communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We extend our congratulations to our stations and journalists for their remarkable accomplishments.”

Overall, 23 TEGNA stations were honored:

KARE, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Overall Excellence: KARE 11

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Nora’s Story

Excellence in Video: Gunny at the Wheel

Investigative Reporting: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect

Continuing Coverage: No-Knock Warrants & the Death of an Innocent Man

Feature Reporting: Gunny at the Wheel

Hard News: Tampered Evidence

News Documentary: The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect

News Series: Water Wars

Newscast: KARE 11 News at 10

Podcast: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual

Sports Reporting: Blue Lou

KGW, Portland, Oregon

Overall Excellence: KGW News

Excellence in Innovation: One Day

Excellence in Video: Classical Music in the Wind

Excellence in Writing: Words to Live By

Feature Reporting: Mary Has Learned to Fly

News Documentary: One Day

Podcast: Should Be Alive

Digital: KGW News

KING, Seattle, Washington

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Indigenous Northwest

Breaking News Coverage: Lockdown: Ingraham High School

Continuing Coverage: The Fraud Crusade

Hard News: “I Can’t Sleep” – Black Newspaper Carrier Speaks Out

News Series: Mentally Ill, Waiting in Jail

Newscast: KING 5 News at 5pm: “Walloped by Weather”

KPNX, Phoenix, Arizona

Podcast: Locked Inside

KREM, Spokane, Washington

Continuing Coverage: Camp Hope

Digital: KREM

KSDK, St. Louis, Missouri

Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush KSDK

Feature Reporting: Strength of Character

Sports Reporting: A Winning Team

KTVB, Boise, Idaho

Feature Reporting: Hidden Library Book

News Series: Idaho Freedom Foundation

KUSA, Denver, Colorado

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Race2Dinner

Excellence in Innovation: BURNED

Excellence in Video: Colorado in Four Acts

Continuing Coverage: Christian Glass

Digital: BURNED: The Story Behind the Marshall Fire

Feature Reporting: Brenda’s Vision

Hard News: Another Chance at Life

News Documentary: BURNED: Six Hours in December

News Series: Small Trucking Companies, Big Problems

KXTV, Sacramento, California

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Golden Cage: Trapped at the U.S. and Mexico Border

Investigative Reporting: Fire – Power – Money: Who’s Behind the PG&E Bailout?

Continuing Coverage: Secrets of the Camp Fire Revealed

News Documentary: The Price of Care: Taken by the State

THV, Little Rock, Arkansas

Continuing Coverage: No Power, No Water, No Hope at Big Country Chateau

WATN, Memphis, Tennessee

Digital: Mason vs. the State of Tennessee

Sports Reporting: How Ethan Hatton Turned Tragedy into Triumph

WCNC, Charlotte, North Carolina

Digital: WCNC Online: Facts, Depth and Context

News Series: In Pursuit!

NEWS CENTER MAINE (WCSH/WLBZ), Portland, Maine

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Faces of Pride

Excellence in Writing: Puzzle Mountain Bakery

News Documentary: Vanished: Where is Ayla Reynolds?

WFAA, Dallas, Texas

Overall Excellence: WFAA

Excellence in Video: The Big Picture

Excellence in Writing: Kevin Reece – Arley, R.B. and Sophie

Feature Reporting: Fining Arley

Sports Reporting: “This Almost Didn’t Happen”

WHAS, Louisville, Kentucky

Feature Reporting: Santa Walt: Behind the Beard

Hard News: Tornado Survivors: No Place to Call Home

WTHR, Indianapolis, Indiana

Excellence in Video: Dog Mountain

Feature Reporting: Dog Mountain

WTIC, Hartford, Connecticut

Excellence in Innovation: Innovations in Weather Storytelling

Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman Writes 2022

WTOL, Toledo, Ohio

Investigative Reporting: The Dark Side of Cedar Point

WUSA, Washington, DC

Feature Reporting: Billy Evans: Still Standing Guard

Hard News: Transgender Violence

Sports Reporting: Big Business of Youth Sports

WVEC, Norfolk, Virginia

Excellence in Video: Claudia Thompson

News Documentary: The Fentanyl Crisis

WWL, New Orleans, Louisiana

Digital: WWL-TV Digital

News Documentary: Wounded City

News Series: Ida Strikes

Sports Reporting: Ida Strikes

WMAZ, Macon, Georgia

Continuing Coverage: Mental Health Breakdown: Brianna Grier’s Death Exposes Lack of Mental Health Services

News Series: Stopped in their Tracks: Parked Norfolk Southern Trains Delay First Responders

WXIA, Atlanta, Georgia

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Voices for Equality: Living Out Loud

Excellence in Video: JEFFERY: The Full Story of Young Thug from Fame to RICO Trial

Excellence in Writing: Kristin Crowley Compilation

Digital: 11Alive/WXIA: Impactful Journalism and Storytelling at Your Fingertips

Hard News: Frankensteined: The Monster on Georgia’s Roads

News Documentary: JEFFERY: The Rise of Young Thug, a Gang Trial and the #ProtectBlackArt Movement

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Anne Bentley



Vice President, Corporate Communications



703-873-6366



abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Julie Heskett



Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis



703-873-6747



investorrelations@TEGNA.com