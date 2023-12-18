TEGNA Names Byron Wilkinson President and General Manager at KVUE in Austin

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Byron Wilkinson has been named president and general manager at KVUE, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate serving Austin, Texas, effective immediately. He has been serving as interim general manager at KVUE, and previously served as interim general manager at TEGNA-owned duopoly KBMT/KJAC in Beaumont, Texas. Wilkinson will be responsible for the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.









A seasoned industry veteran with a keen understanding of the evolving media landscape, Wilkinson was most recently director of sales at KVUE for the past seven years. Based on his success recruiting and developing multimedia sales professionals and teams, The Center for Sales Strategy named Wilkinson a 2020 “Talent Superhero” award winner. Prior to his role at KVUE, Wilkinson was director of sales at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and local sales manager at KHOU in Houston, both TEGNA sister stations.

“ Among an outstanding pool of candidates, Byron stood out for his commitment to KVUE and the Austin community, and his track record of leadership and results,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “ From sales leadership roles in Houston and Little Rock, to interim general manager roles in Austin and Beaumont, Byron has demonstrated the importance of developing strong teams and leaders. He will continue KVUE’s momentum and build on our commitment to Central Texas.”

Added Wilkinson, “ As a native Texan and someone whose family has fallen in love with Austin, I am deeply honored and excited to take on this new role at KVUE. Together with our talented team, we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do, while making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Wilkinson is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. He is an active volunteer in the Austin community with Mobile Loaves and Fishes, Coats for Kids, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce, where he is a past member of the Nominating Committee.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

