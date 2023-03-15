TEGNA Appoints Tim Thomas President and General Manager at WTLV and WJXX in Jacksonville

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Tim Thomas has been appointed president and general manager at WTLV and WJXX, the NBC and ABC affiliates in Jacksonville, effective April 3, 2023. Thomas will be responsible for overseeing the stations’ operations across platforms, as well as leading community service efforts and driving results for advertisers.





Thomas joins WTLV and WJXX, known as First Coast News, from West Texas where he was president and general manager and led all operations across KWES, KXVA, and KIDY. Thomas led KWES and KXVA to significant broadcast share growth, and in 2022, KWES received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence. In Midland-Odessa, the station partnered with local nonprofits to raise $1.4 million dollars for the Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center and supported thousands of families during the holidays through the Salvation Army.

Previously, Thomas was station operations manager for WXIA-WATL in Atlanta, leading local on-air and digital programming and creating new business opportunities. Prior to WXIA-WATL, Thomas was news operations director at First Coast News.

“Tim’s leadership style, authenticity and teamwork are second to none,” said Larry Delia, SVP, media operations at TEGNA. “His experience, strategic thinking and ability to foster an inclusive and positive culture make him a great fit as he returns to Jacksonville to lead the First Coast News team.”

Thomas has an associate degree in mass communication from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor’s degree in business management. He is also a 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Business Leadership Program graduate.

