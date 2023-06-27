TechTarget SearchVMware Announces Call for Nominations of Best of VMware Explore 2023 Awards

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The editors of TechTarget SearchVMware™ have officially announced the opening of submissions for the Best of VMware Explore 2023 Awards. The winners will be selected from the product entrants at the VMware Explore 2023 US conference, which takes place August 21st through August 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada and is hosted by VMware Inc. The deadline for submissions is July 12, 2023. Only products that have a booth presence on the show floor will be considered for this year’s awards. The product must be on display at the show.





For the seventeenth straight year, TechTarget is the official media partner for the Best of VMware Explore Awards program. VMware continues to select the Company as a partner in this program based on the strength and depth of TechTarget’s editorial coverage in the market, specifically its leading VMware, Virtualization and Cloud-focused communities. Our audiences of enterprise technology buyers leverage TechTarget’s original, decision support content to research upcoming purchases in every solution category included in this year’s awards.

An independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from TechTarget SearchVMware and its sister site, TechTarget Virtual Desktop™, will review and evaluate the products according to innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

Judges will visit contenders’ booths at VMware Explore 2023, and winners will be announced at the show. Products must be from a company exhibiting at VMware Explore 2023 US. In addition to individual category winners, a single Best of Show award will be given at the judges’ discretion.

This year, the awards span the following technology categories:

Business Continuity and Data Protection

Multi-cloud and App Modernization

Security, Networking and Edge

Judges’ Choice

Best of Show

Only products currently available for purchase will be considered for all categories.

The full Best of VMware Explore 2023 Awards criteria and category descriptions can be found by clicking here.

Nominate a product by clicking here. If you receive an error in submitting your nomination or have questions about your entry, please contact bestofvmworld@techtarget.com.

