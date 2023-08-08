TechTarget Reports Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced financial results for the three (3) months ended June 30, 2023 by posting them to our website. Please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investor.techtarget.com to view our Letter to Shareholders with supplemental financial information.





Conference Call and Webcast

TechTarget will discuss these financial results in a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) today (August 8, 2023). Our Letter to Shareholders with supplemental financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website simultaneously with this press release.

NOTE: Our Letter to Shareholders will not be read on the conference call. The conference call will include only brief remarks followed by questions and answers.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across approximately 150 websites and 1,000 webinars and virtual event channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget and its subsidiaries have offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

© 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

