TechTarget Recognized in B2B Marketing & Sales Data Providers Landscape Report by Independent Research Firm

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that it has been recognized by Forrester Research in its recent research report, “The Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B Landscape, Q4 2023”. TechTarget is a notable vendor in the report, which states that B2B marketing and sales data providers are “solutions that offer comprehensive data, insights, and data management services to optimize marketing and sales efficiency and effectiveness.” The report includes information about the following core business scenarios for this market: account database acquisition; contact database acquisition; data hygiene and enrichment; and sales prospecting. These are the business scenarios that buyers most frequently seek and that they expect B2B marketing and sales data providers to address. Additionally, Forrester asked each vendor included in the Landscape to select the top business scenarios for which clients select them and from there determined which are the extended business scenarios that highlight differentiation among the vendors. Tech Target selected target market definition and sizing, ideal customer profiling, and territory planning as top reasons clients work with them out of those extended business scenarios.

“Precise, actionable data is the lifeblood of TechTarget’s business. Our customers’ marketing and sales teams rely on it every day to power more intelligent decision making,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “To us, this recognition reflects the significant outcomes that our clients see when they leverage TechTarget’s unique combination of market-leading intent data and marketing & sales engagement solutions.”

According to The Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B Landscape, Q4 2023: “Leaders expect much more from their primary data provider than lists.” They implement B2B marketing and sales data providers to help them:

“Build and enhance the addressable market database…

Improve target market definition and ideal customer profiles… [and]

Increase both the effectiveness and efficiency of marketing and sales interactions”

Utilizing TechTarget’s unique intent data available within its proprietary Priority EngineTM platform, marketing and sales teams can get direct access to powerfully valuable audiences in their target market. This is a uniquely concentrated population of enterprise tech buying teams who are actively researching purchase solutions on the TechTarget network. Access to this data enables clients to uncover and understand significant demand volumes – at the individual person-level – often not previously visible to them at all. The actionable insights available in the platform, combined with TechTarget’s expansive suite of marketing & sales services, allow clients to effectively engage the right buyers in a more natural and expected buying-relevant context.

Being named among notable vendors in Forrester’s Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B Landscape report is the latest industry recognition for TechTarget’s data offerings. The Company was also recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 and in June, its Priority Engine intent platform also won (2) 2023 CODiE Awards for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution.

For more information on TechTarget Priority Engine and TechTarget’s proprietary intent data, visit www.techtarget.com/Priority-Engine.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

