TechTarget Launches IntentMail AI to Improve B2B Sales Efficiency and Yields Using Personalization Fueled by Market-Leading Prospect-Level Intent

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has launched IntentMail AITM, a new feature within its Priority EngineTM platform that allows B2B sellers to quickly and easily create highly personalized business-relevant email messaging. The level of targeting and messaging precision possible with this feature is only achievable because the AI involved is continuously trained using TechTarget’s unique and proprietary opt-in Prospect-Level IntentTM insights. Unlike other offerings recently reaching the market, only IntentMail AI combines recent, relevant account information together with deep insights on what the specific targeted recipient has been actually researching on TechTarget’s global publishing network. As such, IntentMail AI will not only help drastically reduce the time it takes for sales teams to more effectively personalize outbound outreach, it stands to dramatically increase conversion.

IntentMail AI is the first offering in TechTarget Personalize AssistTM, a new suite of functionality the Company will be releasing over the next year. The focus of these solutions is on assisting the various members of enterprise tech company go-to-market organizations in improving message relevance while decreasing the effort required to create them.

“According to the recent session featuring Forrester at TechTarget’s Reach Virtual Summit, 3 Ways AI is Revolutionizing Sales, currently only 23% of a sellers time is actually spent selling, down significantly from Pre-COVID levels,” said Mike Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “We are committed to developing solutions like IntentMail AI to help efficiently fuel the relevance and precision necessary for improved outcomes.”

Currently in Beta release with more than 500 sales users, IntentMail AI will be fully available to all Priority Engine customers as of December 2023. Early results with trial customers have been exciting. As related by Andy Briney, Chief Product Officer, TechTarget, “Our early adopters are on pace to use this feature thousands of times this month, saving them countless hours of work hand-crafting their own emails. Select users report that we’ve dropped the time required to relevantly message a prospect from 10 minutes down to 45 seconds. When we roll out this feature to all our clients, we’re expecting them to see immediate improvement in opportunity creation and revenue productivity.”

Early feedback from sales users at our customers has been very positive:

“We’re impressed so far. This is a game changer for sales reps, especially BDRs.” – Application Performance and Security Vendor

“I haven’t ever used a tool that can write emails for me and tell me exactly what a prospect is researching around. I see a lot of value here.” – Enterprise Cloud Communications vendor

“Everyone’s trying to better their tools and become the best intent platform, but I think you guys nailed it with this.” – Enterprise Integration Technology vendor

IntentMail AI depends on TechTarget’s uniquely powerful intent data as its proprietary fuel. This precise data is only possible because of the continuous buyer engagement generated by original decision-support content exclusively available on TechTarget’s network of 150 enterprise technology-specific websites. Because the content is built to aid decision-making during B2B buyers’ journeys, and because it is delivered in a buying-centric context, the data and messaging derived more accurately addresses what each individual buyer in a journey personally cares about. The data itself enables client marketing and sales teams to precisely target the right people in active buying centers in the most relevant context possible. And now, they are able to message relevantly − to personalize in business-relevant ways − much more easily. In addition to new functionality like IntentMail AI within Priority Engine, to drive efficiency and effectiveness wherever possible, TechTarget is laser-focused on rapidly and responsibly infusing AI into the many other services and solutions its clients depend on for their go-to-market efforts.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

